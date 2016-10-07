Everyday Love Enemies; Friday Matters

God will never stop pursing us no matter how far we run and no matter what we do or don't do. Hey this is Debbie Griffith with Everyday Matters. He loves us. His heart breaks when we choose to do things that hurt ourselves or others. That is why He commands us in Matthew 5:44 to; "Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you."

What? How does that make sense? Well, God created us in His image and we are His children whom He loves so just because someone is your enemy doesn't mean they're God's. They're His lost child, and He wants them back. Yes, there are circumstances where we're called to face the bully, the tyrant and say; "No more," and fight back. But not out of revenge. God is not willing that any be condemned, but that all come to repentance. His great love says; "Confess to me your sins, turn back to Me. Nothing can separate My love from you." This earth is temporary and heaven is forever but so is hell. Choose Love, receive love and follow Him...everyday.