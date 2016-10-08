There's a new chief of police in Frazee, and he goes by the name Tyler Trieglaff.

Trieglaff took over as chief on Aug. 8, but his police experience spans much further back.

At 32 years old, Trieglaff decided to go back to school to become a peace officer, saying he noticed a difference in his interest in the subject.

"School came easy compared to being 20, 21, 22," he said, adding that he made the honor society when he returned to school at M State in Fergus Falls for his criminal justice degree.

"I took my test--my POST test, which stands for Peace Officers Standards in Training--I took the test in August of '07, and then, oh, I suppose it was Thanksgiving of '07 I worked my first shift at Pelican Rapids."

Trieglaff was working part time in Pelican Rapids and part time in Frazee when he started as a police officer. Then in May of 2008, he became a full-time officer in Frazee.

"I've been here eight years full time, and it just fits here," Trieglaff said, adding that he's lived in the area his whole life--aside from the college years. "Seems like I have a vested interest in the town."

And that he does. He's active in the community in more ways than being the police chief. He's on the Frazee Rescue team, a youth firearms instructor and an elementary cross country coach. He is also a beef farmer, which he says is more of a passion and a family business of sorts--he grew up on a dairy farm in the area.

Trieglaff says being active in the community just comes with the territory.

"People preach community policing. Well, in a small town, that's kind of what we do anyways. We're visible at the schools. We're up town having a cup of coffee," he said, adding that he thinks a good police chief should be approachable. "A good chief is accessible."

And the community has been responsive to Trieglaff's--and the other officers'--presence.

"I've been getting a lot of support (from the community)," he said.

Although, the change has been slow and steady, while Trieglaff adjusts to the new position and working day shifts.

"I preferred nights when I was working in town. These day shifts are really messing up my farming," he joked.

But he says accepting the new position has been "rather smooth." There are just a lot of little things to learn.

"Administrative stuff," he said. "The police end of it really hasn't changed, but just dealing with the post board, the state agency, scheduling, getting help--we hired a full-time officer back--things like that."

He's also working on hiring a few more part-time officers as well.

But he's not letting all the power go to his head. He says his goal as a chief is to "put all of the officers on a level playing field."

"Yes, I'm in charge, but I look to them for some advice just as much as they look to me," he said, adding that they have a very equal schedule, working rotating shifts: two weeks of days and four weeks of nights.

It keeps them busy, but Trieglaff said he actually had last Wednesday off with nothing to do for the first time in a long time.

"So what did I do? I went to rescue training," he laughed.