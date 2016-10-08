Crime & Accidents

At 2:09 p.m. a tool shed was burglarized on the 20000 block of Highway 21.

At 11:22 p.m. the Detroit Lakes Fire Department responded to a call reporting smoke coming from a garage on the 28000 block of Paula Street. The DL Fire Department was on scene for about two and half hours, assisted by the Frazee Fire Department, which was on scene for about 30 minutes.

Saturday, Oct. 1

At 9:42 a.m. a vehicle's tires were smashed while it was parked on the 500 block of East Main Avenue in Frazee.

At 2:40 p.m. a caller reported their neighbor's home had been burglarized, stating several items including two flat screen televisions had been taken from the residence on the 20000 block of Clarks Grove Road in Detroit Lakes.

At 6:21 p.m. a Glacier Bay Storage Unit was broken into. Nothing was reported stolen.

Sunday, Oct. 2

At 9:37 a.m. a vehicle was rummaged through on the 1200 block of Madison Avenue in Detroit Lakes. The caller reported a checkbook was taken from the vehicle.

At 12:09 p.m. a flower basket and wind chime were reported stolen from the 500 block of Lark Street in Audubon. The items were later found and returned to the rightful owner.

At 2:24 p.m. an vehicle's exterior mirror was reportedly shattered overnight on the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.

At 3:33 p.m. a purse was stolen from the 1500 block of Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes.

At 3:55 p.m. fishing equipment was reported stolen from the 20000 block of County Road 131 in Detroit Lakes. The caller believes the items were taken within the last three weeks.

Monday, Oct. 3

At 5:50 a.m. a VCR and clothing were reported stolen from the Graystone Annex Apartments in Detroit Lakes.

At 8:50 a.m. a remote control airplane was reported stolen from the 25000 block of Brolin Beach Road in Detroit Lakes. The caller believes the gadget was taken from a shed last week and reported it was valued at $400 new.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

At 2:40 p.m. a TV was reported stolen from the 36000 block of County Road 21 in White Earth.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

At 10 a.m. a theft was reported at the Detroit Lakes Middle School.

At 10:06 a.m. a theft was reported at the Detroit Lakes Middle School.

At 3:33 p.m. a caller reported property damage done to a garage on the 14000 block of East Munson Drive, where it appeared someone had backed into the garage.

At 9:39 p.m. three shot guns and five rifles were reported stolen from the 27000 block of 485th Avenue in Ponsford. A vehicle was also reported stolen from the residence, but it was recovered a few hours later.

At 10:12 p.m. a burglary was reported on the 500 block of East Main Street in Frazee.

Thursday, Oct. 6

At 1:43 p.m. a Hillary Clinton campaign sign was taken from the Spruce Grove Town Hall and placed in a dumpster.