Everyday Vote Who; Tuesday Matters

Yet I know it's an honor as an American to make a difference and cast my vote. The living God is sovereign over our lives so He's the one I look to when choosing who to vote for. I do choose life and that is enough to make my decision, but it's not the only thing that matters. It is important to look at a variety of ideas that candidates hope to implement but it's always important to understand their views on the rights of an unborn child. God recently reminded me a verse I took to heart a few years ago from Deuteronomy 30:19; "Today I have given you the choice between life and death, between blessings and curses. Now I call on heaven and earth to witness your choice. Oh, that you choose life, so that you and your descendants might live!" Let's make life giving choices in all areas of our life...everyday.