CLEARBROOK, Minn. — Activists protesting the movement of tar-sands oil from Canada into the U.S. have taken action today against five different pipelines, including two Enbridge Energy lines in northern Minnesota.

Shannon Gustafson, a spokeswoman for Enbridge, said on Tuesday morning, Oct. 11, that a company valve station near Clearbrook, Minn., had been tampered with.

Gustafson said it wasn't yet clear if the line had been shut down or if there was any damage, but activists said they simply turned emergency valves to stop the flow of oil without causing any damage.

Gustafson said the company's Line 4 and Line 67 were hit and that no oil was spilled.

A group calling itself "Climate Direct Action" reported online that the actions were taken early Tuesday against the Enbridge lines and also TransCanada's Keystone pipeline in Walhalla, N.D.; Spectra Energy's Express pipeline in Coal Banks Landing, Mont.; and Kinder-Morgan's Trans-Mountain pipeline at Anacortes, Wash.

The activists remained at the valve stations to be arrested after sticking symbolic flowers into valves, said Afrin Sopariwala, a spokeswoman for the group.

"They did the research to make sure this wouldn't cause any environmental harm. They used the emergency valves because this is a climate emergency," she said.

The website said the actions were in solidarity with the ongoing protest in North Dakota near the Standing Rock Reservation where Native Americans from dozens of tribes are standing against a pipeline route through what they say is sacred ground.

Environmental activists say Canadian tar sands oil is among the dirtiest, most carbon-intensive oil refined, adding more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and contributing to global climate change.

The protest group reported that by 9:30 a.m. "activists have successfully shut down five pipelines across the United States delivering tar sands oil from Alberta, Canada in support of the call for International Days of Prayer and Action for Standing Rock. Activists employed manual safety valves, calling on President Obama to use emergency powers to keep the pipelines closed and mobilize for the extraordinary shift away from fossil fuels now required to avert catastrophe."

The group named five activists from Washington and Oregon as those who undertook the pipeline actions, and reported that several of them had been arrested by local authorities — including the activists in Minnesota and North Dakota.

"One of our activists is still waiting by the Montana valve site to be arrested," Sopariwala said Tuesday.

Enbridge said in a statement the actions by the activist group are criminal acts and the company will support prosecution of those involved.

"We respect the rights of others to discuss our business in a safe, respectful and lawful manner, but this morning's activities at our valve site in Leonard, Minn., are unacceptable," the statement reads. "The actions taken to unlawfully trespass on our facility, use bolt cutters to cut chains off our valves and then attempt to turn the valves to stop the flow of oil were dangerous and reckless.

"The groups involved in this morning's activities claim to be protecting the environment, but their actions alone are inviting an environmental incident and put the safety of people, including themselves and potentially first responders and our employees, at risk."

Sopariwala said the activists involved have spent several years signing petitions, talking to political representatives and pursuing other legal avenues to fight climate change but the efforts haven't made a difference.

"We felt compelled to take an escalated action," Sopariwala said.

The activists targeted emergency valves of five pipelines and contacted each company to let them know what they were doing, Sopariwala said.

"Our intention was not to cause damage but actually stop the damage that we're facing," Sopariwala said. "The damage and danger and the emergency we are facing far exceeds the breaking of a chain or two."

Seven or more people have been arrested, which include video crews at two sites, Sopariwala said. The charges weren't immediately known.