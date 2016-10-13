Everyday God's Army; Thursday Matters

When our son Marco was 15 he went to a missionary "boot camp" to prepare for a 6 week trip to the Philippines to work on a building project and evangelize to the people in Butuan City. Boot Camp is a big part of Teen Missions because it prepares teens to be a part of God's army.

The Old Testament is filled with stories on what it means to run for God. 1 Chronicles 12 tells how some men defected to David at his stronghold in the desert. They were BRAVE warriors, ready for battle and able to handle the shield and spear. Their faces were the faces of lions, and they were as swift as gazelles. It made me think of Marco and his talent as a runner. Later on in Chapter 12 it says the least was able to take on 100 men and the greatest, 1000. It's hard to comprehend and makes James Bond seem a little weak. But though we may be weak He is strong when we fight for Him...everyday.