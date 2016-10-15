Mahnomen woman sentenced for stealing cart full of Walmart merchandise

Patricia Ann Bush, 29, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison, stayed for five years. She was instead ordered to spend 57 days in jail, receiving credit for all 57 days of time already served.

According to the complaint filed with Becker County District Court, Bush was arrested June 16, 2015 after Detroit Lakes police responded to a call of shoplifting around 7:19 p.m. The report states Walmart employees told police that a male and female had passed two checks, and that the female attempted to pass a third check but was unsuccessful. The couple then allegedly left with a cart full of unpaid merchandise.

Video surveillance showed the male, Darryl James Deane, 34, passing a check at the Tire Lube Express for $462.54 and Bush passing a check for $550 in the photo area. Both checks were written out of the same account with the name Jami Joy Pankow.

Bush then loaded up another cart full of merchandise and headed towards the checkout lanes, where she attempted to pass another check. She was then reportedly told to go to customer service to sort things out, but instead, she pushed through the lane and left with unpaid merchandise that totaled $439.99.

The vehicle description was passed along to Bemidji police, where the owner of the vehicle lived. Pankow was contacted and informed that her identification card had been stolen earlier that year.

Police discovered the checks were created using a bank and account number of another unknown individual known as J.G., using Pankow's identification.

Bemidji officers located the couple, and Bush reportedly admitted to being involved. She was also wanted on a warrant out of Thief River Falls.

Officers later learned that on June 17, 2015, checks for J.G.'s account with Citizen Bank in Bemidji had been stolen.

In a plea deal, a felony forgery charge and a gross misdemeanor identity theft charge were dismissed.