Everyday Hungry; Friday Matters

Generally I don't think most Christians think of themselves as superior just because they've accepted Jesus into their lives. Religious people...well yea...there may be a superiority factor there. Hey this is Debbie Griffith with Everyday Matters. Let's say; before someone becomes a Christian they're always eating but never really filling up, they're always hungry. But one day they taste and see that the Lord is good and they realize they were actually starving (Psalm 34:8). But once Jesus is in their lives they're completely filled up. So I'd ask the unbeliever, "If you saw someone that was starving and you had at one time been hungry and starving yourself would you be superior to that person because you're not starving anymore?"