news
Headlines
New teachers welcomed throughout Becker County schools
Local churches came together to help pack meals for Kids Against Hunger
'I think we can do better'; City, county candidates speak out on local issues at forum
Detroit Lakes school board gets test scores, superintendent’s report, thanks
Immigrants and diversity--where the candidates stand
More Topics
detroit lakes
Region
state
crime
accidents
Politics
Nation
frazee
Lake Park-Audubon
Tags: Detroit Lakes
sports
Headlines
Cardinals complete comeback in shootout victory
8A SOCCER: Comets end Laker season in shutout
Hornets pick up first victory of the season
Rothschadl big plays put Titans away early as Waubun moves to 7-0
FOOTBALL: Indians push win streak to six
More Topics
lakers
hornets
raiders
college sports
state tournaments
life
Headlines
'It takes just $1 a day to educate a child'
It 'pays to play' with Fire & Ice; DL woman wins trip of her dreams from charity event
More trick than treat; Local ‘gargoyle house’ readies for the Halloween season
Lakes Area Women's Expo set for Thursday
'I am a fan of the way Denmark's school system is ran'
More Topics
food
Travel
History
Faith
Friends & Neighbors
wave
accomplishments
business
Headlines
Saying goodbye to Goodman's
The Real Estate Company gets a new realtor
Blood drive proves a success
Kayla Ulschmid joins Ryan Hanson Homes of Keller Williams Realty Professionals
BBB shines spotlight on questionable awards
More Topics
business briefs
employee milestones
money management
entertainment
Headlines
New children's hockey book, authored by former DL resident, to be on shelves Wednesday
'Kiss This' singer Aaron Tippin comes to Shooting Star Friday
NYM Cultural Center jam-packed with activities this week
Haunted hang-outs: Area communities to host a variety of Halloween-themed events this month
Oct. 16 is World Food Day
More Topics
events
music
theater
art
books
obituaries
Headlines
Mary Vlasak
Eldred A. "Al" Scherer
Michael R. Molacek
Agnes M. Reller
Carol Ann Collins
opinion
Headlines
Minnesota mayors: Let's support candidates who will deliver results
Railroad Retirement Act
Republican leader: Soaring MNsure costs putting Minnesota families in a bind
Trump and Clinton: The answers are not with them, they're with us
Kyle Braaten will do a great job on DL City Council
More Topics
editorials
lynn hummel
Jake Pfeifer
letters
other opinions
outdoors
Headlines
Whether you call it timberdoodle or woodcock, it's a great Minnesota bird
Special deer hunting season opens Thursday for youth with adult mentors
Explore the possibilities: New online tool helps find public hunting land
Drinking beer to benefit habitat? See how this southwest Minnesota brewing company is benefiting wildlife one beer at a time
Fall fishing in cold water
More Topics
dnr
blane klemek
brad laabs
features
Headlines
Puppies saved from high-kill Texas shelter look for DL homes
A surprising celebration: DL's LuAnn Porter honored for 25 years with United Way
Three years and counting: DL family opens up about adoption struggles
Fired up for hunting season; Local Sportsman’s Clubs have their sights set on you
Happenings
Pine to Palm
New teachers welcomed throughout Becker County schools
By
Mattie Hjelseth
Today at 8:00 a.m.
Explore related topics:
News
Detroit Lakes
Lake Park Audubon
school
Middle school
Elementary school
Teachers
