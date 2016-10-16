"I'm not complaining," said County Commissioner Don Skarie jokingly, referring to the fact that his quest for a third term as District 4 commissioner was unopposed. "But I really hope more people will consider running (in future elections)."

Those sentiments were echoed several times as the other unopposed candidates stepped forward to speak at the beginning of the evening, which was followed by forums for the hotly contested positions in the Minnesota Legislature and on the Detroit Lakes School Board.

Each of the unopposed candidates was given two minutes to speak at the beginning of the evening. Besides Skarie, those who took advantage of the opportunity included County Commissioners John Okeson (District 3) and Barry Nelson (District 5), as well as City Council candidates Bruce Imholte (at large), Ron Zeman (Ward 1), Jamie Marks Erickson (Ward 2), Matt Boeke (Ward 3) and Dan Josephson (Ward 3, who unlike the others, is not an incumbent).

The county commissioner candidates all mentioned the need for a new jail.

"There's $600,000 in our budget for out-of-county housing of prisoners (for 2017)," Nelson said, adding that of the 4 percent increase the county was proposing for next year's levy (which will be finalized in December), about 1.5 percent was for inmate housing.

"Jail space needs are going to be our biggest expense for the next couple of years," Okeson added, noting that hopefully, the new county jail would be ready for occupancy in 2018.

Skarie, meanwhile, said he would like to see more attention given to providing better access to adequate mental health care, as he felt that the lack thereof was driving some of the county's increased need for jail space.

Airport expansion, road safety improvements and a new recycling program were also mentioned as priorities for the county in the next few years.

City council candidates also spoke of the need to do something about expanding the airport, which is a joint city/county project. The impending $32 million project to build a new wastewater treatment facility for the city was mentioned several times as well.

"Infrastructure is going to be a key issue for the city in the next four years," said Imholte, adding that besides the new wastewater plant, the city was also looking at a new public works building, as well as the possibility of a new police department facility and an ever-increasing need for more multi-use trails.

Zeman also talked about the labor shortage that continues to be an issue throughout the region, as well as the lack of affordable housing.

"The median income in Detroit Lakes is $39,500," he said, while the average starter home being sold in the area is $225,000, which most people making that kind of a wage could never afford.

"We need to do something to help these people," he said.

Boeke, meanwhile, noted that he was excited to see all of the development that has been happening in the community.

"There are a lot of big things coming up for Detroit Lakes, and that excites me," he said, but added that there are challenges that will come along with that—and he wants to continue to be a part of making those decisions.

Incumbent Detroit Lakes Mayor Matt Brenk, who is also unopposed in his bid for a third term, spoke briefly as well.

"I'm just as excited about this job, and our city, as I was eight years ago," Brenk said, adding that he wants to continue to serve this city for another four years.

After these candidates spoke, Jay Schurman and Kyle Braaten, the candidates for the only contested election on the city ballot — for Ward 3 alderman — were each given the chance to answer a few questions.

Schurman — who was elected to a Ward 2 alderman's seat two years ago, before moving to Ward 3 and being appointed to fill a vacated position in that ward this past year — said that his two years on the council have been "a fun learning experience."

He said that his top priorities would be "to continue to make Detroit lakes the ultimate destination" from both a tourism standpoint, and bringing in new residents.

"Whatever that takes," Schurman added, whether it involves increased tourism, keeping taxes reasonable, housing development, bringing new jobs to the community or finding good quality workers to fill the vacancies at existing businesses.

Braaten, meanwhile, said that he had decided to run for council because "I think we can do better."

He added that he first decided to become involved in local government after plans for the new Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel project became public, and concerns were raised by a number of residents, himself included, over the number of zoning variances that were needed to allow the project to move forward.

He also pointed to the "huge tax incentives" that were offered to the developers to bring this hotel to the community, despite some strong opposition from several local residents as well as concerns raised by the Department of Natural Resources, Pelican River Watershed District and others.

"I don't think it (the hotel project) is good enough for Detroit Lakes," he said.