MNsure problems have Democrats on the defensive

"Don't let the incumbents get away with this," said James Leiman, the Ada city administrator running against DFLer Kent Eken for a Senate seat. "It's MNsure and the Affordable Care Act — we've created our own supply and demand paradigm ... we need to get rid of MNsure at once and join the federal exchange."

Eken agreed there are problems with the program. "We are approaching crisis," he said. "We have contacted the governor. It's a national problem (health insurance) companies are pulling out."

Minnesota created MNsure in the first place "so we would have some control over our own destiny under the Affordable Care Act," Eken said.

Becker County Commissioner Ben Grimsley, who is running against DFL Rep. Paul Marquart, said the Democrats own the MNsure problem.

"This was passed on a strictly partisan vote," he said. "There was not a Republican who voted for MNsure," which came with more regulations than the federal exchange and included new taxes on insurance plans.

Minnesota should ask for a federal waiver for 2017 for the Affordable Care Act, he said.

Marquart said MNsure is a good program that needs help.

To fix it, the state may need to bring back its high-risk insurance pool, he said.

And on the short term, the state may need to provide more help to individuals struggling to pay sky-high premiums, he added.

Those people seeing really high premiums will likely qualify for a tax credit, he added. He urged those who need help with MNsure to call his office at 1-800-551-5520.

Rep. Steve Green, a Republican from Fosston, said the MNsure bird has come home to roost for Democrats.

"This thing was pushed through by the Democratic majority," he said. "On the House floor we were practically begging them 'don't do this thing, it's not going to work...'" he said.

There is no point in trying to fix it, he added.

"The first thing to do is get rid of MNsure ... This thing needs to be killed," he said.

DFL Sen. Rod Skoe of Clearbrook said MNsure needs to be fixed, not eliminated.

"The cost of health insurance is driven by the cost of health care," he said. But the administrative cost of many insurance plans is approaching 30 percent, which is too high, he added.

"MNsure was a very difficult process, we do need to fix it," he said.

The state could use tax credits and other ways to offset high premium costs, and could do so in a special session after the election, Skoe said.

And he said people need to remember the reason for MNsure in the first place — to save lives through health insurance. He said a man he knows recently had life-saving surgery after seeing a doctor, for the first time in years, after getting insurance through MNsure.

The DFL-controlled Senate tried to repair MNsure last session, passing seven major fixes, but the Republican-controlled House "didn't consider any of them," Skoe said.

Republican candidate Paul Utke, a Park Rapids City Council member running against Skoe, pointed out that taxpayers spent hundreds of millions of dollars building the MNsure exchange.

With insurance companies dropping out of the exchange, Park Rapids area residents are going to be left with just one insurance company, and lots of people aren't going to be able to get a policy, he said.

"This is going to be like trying to get tickets to your favorite concert when they sell out in the first half-hour," he said.

"This isn't partisan, it's pocketbook," added Leiman. "MNsure is the problem, and none of these people are taking responsibility for it. With that $400 million we could have built 13 wastewater treatment plants in Detroit Lakes."

The MNsure platform was built to implement the federal Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

Gov. Mark Dayton admitted the program is having problems.

"The reality is the Affordable Care Act is no longer affordable for increasing numbers of people," he said Wednesday, while encouraging state and federal lawmakers to make changes.

Soaring health insurance costs are a "very serious problem," Dayton told reporters seeking reaction to his administration's recent announcement that individual health insurance policies' premiums will jump 50 percent to 67 percent next year.

The candidate forum was one of several held Thursday at Ecumen in Detroit Lakes and sponsored by the Detroit Lakes Area League of Women Voters, the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Becker County Coalition of Lake Associations, Ecumen Detroit Lakes, the Prairie Woods Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America, and LeadingAge Minnesota, a statewide association comprised of organizations that serve the senior population.

(St. Paul reporter Don Davis contributed to this story)