Everyday Peace to Hope; Monday Matters
What is the peace of God? Is it a feeling? Can it be explained? Hey this is Debbie Griffith with Everyday Matters. Peace is a knowing and not a feeling. One evening a few years after my scoliosis back surgery in 2003 the rods along my spine seemed to wake-up and pinch certain nerves so it felt like knives were being stuck into my spine. Plus, I was lying on the bathroom floor vomiting into the toilet from the flu. After hours of this, fear crept in.
Of course, I wanted to feel better but more than that I wanted the fear to leave and peace to enter. John 14:27 we read that God gives peace no matter what's happening. I wanted this peace. So I said aloud; "Jesus, I choose to receive the peace You give and not the fear I feel." This is what happened; I didn't feel differently but I KNEW differently. I had HOPE. I knew it would not be forever and God was with me on the bathroom floor. It's incredible to have peace no matter what's going on...everyday.