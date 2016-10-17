Everyday Peace to Hope; Monday Matters

What is the peace of God? Is it a feeling? Can it be explained? Hey this is Debbie Griffith with Everyday Matters. Peace is a knowing and not a feeling. One evening a few years after my scoliosis back surgery in 2003 the rods along my spine seemed to wake-up and pinch certain nerves so it felt like knives were being stuck into my spine. Plus, I was lying on the bathroom floor vomiting into the toilet from the flu. After hours of this, fear crept in.