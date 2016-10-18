Everyday "What do you say?"; Tuesday Matters

Nothing you say will make them feel like it's fair. The best thing to say is; "I don't know why this is happening. I hate that it's happening and that you're hurting. But, I am not God and I don't know why He has allowed this. You're right that it isn't fair. Why doesn't God fix the pain? He's a big God...tell Him how you feel. It won't stop for a moment His great love toward you. We want to fix the hurt for our friend or want God to fix it. Don't try to speak for God. Job's friends tried that and it did not go well for them. Take your friend out, listen to them cry or just sit beside them and say nothing. Even Jesus wept when He went to the grave of Lazarus. Just let them know you are there and you care...everyday.