Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Detroit Lakes Online
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Innovations in developmental education reap significant gains for students
New teachers welcomed throughout Becker County schools
A 'Midwest' mural; Artist paints a Minnesota-inspired mural on Midwest Printing building
"Ask a trooper" by Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
With Rep. Paul Marquart, his district comes first
More Topics
detroit lakes
Region
state
crime
accidents
Politics
Nation
frazee
Lake Park-Audubon
Tags: Detroit Lakes
sports
Headlines
Roth runner-up at Creighton Classic
Lakers finish regular season with 17th victory
McCulloch all-time winningest football coach at Valley City State
Laker boys victorious, girls seventh at XC season finale
Roth leads after first round of Creighton Classic
More Topics
lakers
hornets
raiders
college sports
state tournaments
life
Headlines
An ode to my team
Seaberg turns 80
Lindens to celebrate 40th anniversary
Winters celebrate 50 years together
Gottenborgs married 60 years
More Topics
food
Travel
History
Faith
Friends & Neighbors
wave
accomplishments
business
Headlines
Average MN gas prices down for October
WCI receives Responsive Philanthropy Award
Kreuger joins staff at Midwest Bank
Saying goodbye to Goodman's
The Real Estate Company gets a new realtor
More Topics
business briefs
employee milestones
money management
entertainment
Headlines
St. Andrew's Society to host Scottish dinner Nov. 5
Museum's Barn Raising Bash' set for Oct. 29
New children's hockey book, authored by former DL resident, to be on shelves Wednesday
'Kiss This' singer Aaron Tippin comes to Shooting Star Friday
NYM Cultural Center jam-packed with activities this week
More Topics
events
music
theater
art
books
obituaries
Headlines
Paul Welu
Howard Halvorsen
Mavis L. Nelson
Mary Vlasak
Gene Allan Feldt
opinion
Headlines
Trump wrong to attack Hillary through her husband
Free press group: 'Trump presidency represents threat to press freedom unknown in modern history'
Thanks to newspaper for Toast of Tamarac publicity
Minnesota mayors: Let's support candidates who will deliver results
Railroad Retirement Act
More Topics
editorials
lynn hummel
Jake Pfeifer
letters
other opinions
outdoors
Headlines
Whether you call it timberdoodle or woodcock, it's a great Minnesota bird
Special deer hunting season opens Thursday for youth with adult mentors
Explore the possibilities: New online tool helps find public hunting land
Drinking beer to benefit habitat? See how this southwest Minnesota brewing company is benefiting wildlife one beer at a time
Fall fishing in cold water
More Topics
dnr
blane klemek
brad laabs
features
Headlines
Ben Affleck's 'The Accountant' Dominates with $24.7 Million
Puppies saved from high-kill Texas shelter look for DL homes
A surprising celebration: DL's LuAnn Porter honored for 25 years with United Way
Three years and counting: DL family opens up about adoption struggles
Fired up for hunting season; Local Sportsman’s Clubs have their sights set on you
Pine to Palm
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
New teachers welcomed throughout Becker County schools
By
Mattie Hjelseth
Today at 12:58 p.m.
Explore related topics:
News
Detroit Lakes
Lake Park Audubon
school
Middle school
Elementary school
Teachers
Advertisement