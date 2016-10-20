The five churches include the Detroit Lakes Assembly of God, Northern Lights Freedom and Life, Harvest Fellowship Church in Frazee, Christian Fellowship Church, and The Refuge.

Each church prayer leader will be in charge of the format for the day the Prayer for the Elections initiative comes to their church.

"It is up to that church to plan the how," says Rocheford, while talking about the different ways each leader can format their day.

Friday, October 21 at 6 p.m. Harvest Fellowship Church in Frazee is opening their doors to anyone to come and take part in the initiative.

On October 28 at 6 p.m. the Christian Fellowship Church opens their doors while The Refuge opens theirs November 4 at 7 p.m.

The prayer initiative at The Refuge is the last one before voting begins.

"People are urged to attend all of the prayer gatherings, travel to each location, and join in," says Rocheford.

During the five gatherings, the churches will touch on seven basic areas, which include; the voters, the candidates, the media, the impact on the nations, the church being a light, spiritual conflict surrounding the elections, and the purposes of God.

"This is an election season unlike any other, and there is much darkness and conflict, yet much hope as the light of God's church becomes brighter," says Rocheford.

Rocheford encourages other churches and groups to form a similar prayer mobilization in their congregation or with a group of friends, devoting a certain day or night during the week to pray for a certain aspect of the elections.

'The bible commands us to pray for those in leadership,' Timothy 2:1-4, Rocheford quotes a verse in the bible.

For more information go to www.prayatlakes.org or contact Martha Rocheford at 218-849-9234.