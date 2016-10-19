With Rep. Paul Marquart, his district comes first

Marquart says he gets upset at law enforcement officers being constantly disrespected and second-guessed.

"It's important they know the state has their backs," he said. "It seems like law enforcement officers at this time are not getting the respect they deserve."

Marquart, a 59-year-old DFLer, is deputy minority leader in the Minnesota House.

He is running against Republican Ben Grimsley, a Becker County commissioner from Detroit Lakes.

Marquart is a longtime high school social studies teacher for Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, and he and his wife, Colleen, have been married 35 years and have two daughters and a granddaughter.

Marquart served as Dilworth mayor for 11 years, and was first elected to the Minnesota House in 2000.

He is a member of the Dilworth Lions, the Cormorant Sportsman's Club, the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce and St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Dilworth.

Marquart said his second priority if elected is to cut property taxes.

"We need to do a tax bill right away," he said. "We need property tax relief for our farmers, senior citizens, small businesses and families — and we had that in our tax bill," that stalled this legislative session, he said.

Marquart also favors a Local Government Aid increase to cities and counties.

His third priority is to invest in education and in creating jobs in rural Minnesota,

"That's key to the economy, education — that's why Minnesota has done so well. Education and jobs go hand-in-hand in my mind."

His fourth priority is to stabilize health insurance costs.

"We have to really get a handle on these increased healthcare premiums, especially in the individual market," he said. "We have to really stabilize these big increases."

Because MNsure is a marketplace or exchange, not an insurance policy or plan, he sees no big advantage for the state to switch to the federal insurance exchange.

"I don't trust going with the federal government on this — if we go with the federal government approach, we lose control," he said.

His fifth priority, he said, is to make sure veterans and seniors are not left out in the cold.

"We must be sure we provide excellent services for veterans and seniors," he said.

Seniors need low property taxes and a good healthcare system, and veterans have a variety of needs, he said.

"A quarter of all homeless Minnesotans are veterans. There should not be a single homeless veteran in Minnesota, especially when they're homeless because of a physical or mental disability caused by their service to our nation."

Marquart is proud of his time in the Legislature.

"I have a proven bipartisan record of leadership, and I vote for the district, I vote for what the constituents are looking for," he said.

He points to a June 24 Pioneer Press newspaper story that names him as one of just three (out of 134) legislators who work consistently and well with both major parties.

"I'm proud of that," he said. "That's what we need to break the partisan gridlock, is to have legislators vote for their districts, and work together with other parties to get things done."

Putting rural Minnesota first is not just a slogan with him, and the statistics in the Pioneer Press story prove that, Marquart said.