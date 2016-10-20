Everyday Journey; Thursday Matters

He knows me, my pain, my ache from the loved one I lost, the cancer that came to my Dan, my anxiety attacks and depression, the lie that spread and the unrealized dream of stardom on Broadway— He knew before I knew. HE IS here, waiting to make creative, redemptive use of what has happened. He is always on the move. He isn't wasting time thinking about all the trouble He has with us or how awful we feel about where we are with ourselves and our troubles. God loves us unconditionally. End of story...everyday.