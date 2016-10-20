Everyday Journey; Thursday Matters
In life's journey we all want to be known and loved and Jesus knows us better than anyone and still loves us. I have long ago memorized Zephaniah 3:17 and I teach on this verse and love this verse. Yet feeling really down the other day God said to me: "Are you applying this Word from Me?" Do you know I love you so much Debbie. I delight in you. I am here to comfort you?
He knows me, my pain, my ache from the loved one I lost, the cancer that came to my Dan, my anxiety attacks and depression, the lie that spread and the unrealized dream of stardom on Broadway— He knew before I knew. HE IS here, waiting to make creative, redemptive use of what has happened. He is always on the move. He isn't wasting time thinking about all the trouble He has with us or how awful we feel about where we are with ourselves and our troubles. God loves us unconditionally. End of story...everyday.