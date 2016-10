The White Earth Tribal Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Hayle Soyring, age 28, from Elbow Lake Village. She was last seen driving a white Dodge Magnum 4-door wagon - Minnesota plate #568-HBT. Her family is reporting they have not heard from her since Sunday, Oct. 16. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call White Earth Tribal Police at 218-983-3281.