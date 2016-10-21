Everyday You Are Not Alone; Friday Matters

PRAY for His strength to stop inserting into your head that sad CD which plays back all the hurtful things caused by broken relationships. CONFESS to God your gunk because sin blocks the flow of God's power in our lives. Forgive the way Jesus forgives us; "Lord forgive us our offenses as we forgive those who've offended us." When He forgives us He clears us of all unrighteousness. Our righteousness is not based on what we do but by knowing who we are in HIM! He asks us to forgive; not as a rule to earn favor with Him but for the purpose of being set free and reconciled. That's why He came...everyday.