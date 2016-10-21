Highway 34 culvert replacement set for Oct. 24

A temporary signal system will restrict traffic to a single direction at a time.

The work is necessary to repair an emergency drainage issue. The culvert has failed and will not allow water to pass.

The project is expected to last one day.

Crews will not replace the pavement until the following week, so motorists should to use caution near the work zone until the temporary gravel surface is covered.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.