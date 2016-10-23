The rally-goers began showing up at 7 p.m., pushing tables together in front of a large, flatscreen television. Anderson welcomed newcomers, handing out bingo cards and promising pizza.

To keep it fun, Anderson created a bingo game to coincide with the debate. He created a list of words—Benghazi, Bush, Bill Clinton, economy, emails, FBI, Illegal immigrants, Putin and tax returns, to name a few—and when either of the candidates said a word, the corresponding bingo number was called.

Shirley Cervenka, the owner of the Shorewood Pub, where the rallies have been held, said they're a good crowd to have—but that doesn't mean she backs the Republicans.

"It's a group of people that are concerned about our country. I stand impartial as a business, but it's great to have them," she said, adding that hosting the rallies this year has actually made her more attuned with the election.

"I have never actually watched a debate before this year ... Years ago, when my husband was alive, he used to tell me who to vote for, and I'd go vote."

As for the rally-goers, they have been watching this election closely, and they have drawn some conclusions about the candidates.

They support Trump because "he's got people." Although he admits he doesn't have experience, they believe he will surround himself with people who do. And, for one rally-goer, Yvette Bruflodt, her support for him stems from the issues, which have so largely been ignored.

"I am for Trump because he respects life. He is anti-abortion," Bruflodt said, adding that he is also against assisted suicide, which aligns with her beliefs.

Trump also promises to "repeal and reform" ObamaCare, which Bruflodt would like to see.

"My daughter just got a notice that Blue Cross Blue Shield has dropped them—it's all because of ObamaCare," she said.

She said recent Wikileaks are also concerning: "Wikileaks said Hillary is against Catholics."

Bruflodt, who is a Catholic, is concerned for her freedom of religion.

"They want to take religion out of everything. It's just been so subtle over the years," Bruflodt said.

The scandals that surround the Republican candidate, including the recent footage of him using explicit language to suggest assaulting women, don't shake their support.

"For one thing, it was 20 years ago ... I think if Trump ever thought he was going to run for president, he would have acted differently," said Bruflodt. "Not that I approve of it, but they have blown this way out of proportion."

The degrading language Trump has used recently throughout his campaign also isn't shaking Bruflodt: "He knew when he was running for president that he could not be a nice guy—he saw what happened to Romney."

Another rally goer, Lavonne Nordgulen agreed. "He doesn't speak like a politician—and thank God!"

"The scandals, OK, that's a personality flaw," Anderson said, "but some of the things brought forth about Hillary are assaults on our country. For example, leaving secretary of state info vulnerable."

Anderson said he feels as though the media is "in the bag" for Hillary, and he believes the recent release of footage catching Trump degrading women is affecting his campaign.

Nordgulen, agreed, adding, "I think the media is very slanted."

Some of the rally gatherers also felt as though the past debates had been biased against Trump.

"I think the questions were very slanted towards the Democrats," Bruflodt said.

The women agreed this election has been stranger than most, many of the issues have been ignored or glossed over.

"So much of this election has been a character assassination," Bruflodt said.

Bev Farner, another rally-goer, agreed, adding: "What about Clinton and the emails? Benghazi?"

"I hope that they get to talk about the issues," Farner said said right before Wednesday night's debate began.

Chris Wallace of Fox News, the mediator for the final debate, warned the audience at the beginning not to make any noise.

"But we still can," Anderson said and the Republican rally attendees laughed, watching the television.

They were full of rebuts, yelling "Oh, come on!" when Hillary Clinton said she supports gun rights and the Second Amendment.

"I believe there must be regulation .. .the kind of reforms that would make a difference," Clinton said, which earned a "who has a barf bag?" from the crowd.

Later in the debate, Trump said there were four people in the audience whose families have been brutally killed by people coming into the country illegally.

"N37! Illegal immigrants!" someone shouted, excited to get bingo started.

There was clapping, retorts and laughs all coming from the audience.

Pizza was served and cookies were handed out, keeping spirits up until Wallace closed the debate with "thank you and have a good night."