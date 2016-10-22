Crime & Accidents

At 1:48 p.m. a burglary was reported on East Lake Tulaby Drive, where the doors of a cabin had been busted in.

At 7:39 p.m. items were stolen from a vehicle parked at the Holiday Inn.

Monday, Oct. 10

At 7:57 a.m. a caller reported property damage done on the 24000 block of County Highway 6 in Detroit Lakes, where 'no trespass' signs had been taken.

At 9:45 a.m. a logging truck rolled over on Highway 32 when the trailer of the truck came unhitched. The driver was ok.

At 5:40 p.m. a car was reportedly damaged overnight on the 1200 block of Jackson Avenue.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

At 1:57 a.m. a caller reported a disturbance on the 500 block of Main Street East in Detroit Lakes, where the caller heard a pounding on their window and saw a flashlight shining outside. When the caller went outside, one tire on a vehicle was flat and a person was spotted running down the block.

At 9:45 a.m. Trump campaign signs were taken from a yard on the 1100 block of Summit Avenue.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

At 11:25 a.m. a caller reported a burglary on the 400 block of Rossman Avenue, where a garage window was broken, and a door was left open, but nothing was reported stolen.

At 12:37 a.m. teens were reportedly throwing rocks at a building on Oak Grove Avenue.

Thursday, Oct. 13

At 11:15 a.m. items were stolen from a motor vehicle on the 200 block of Barbara Avenue.

Friday, Oct. 14

At 3:19 a.m. a vehicle's tires were slashed while it was parked in the Holiday Haven parking lot.

At 9:50 a.m. a gray Ford Escort's tires were slashed on the corner of Roosevelt and State Street.

At 10:15 a.m. the Graystone Annex apartments' laundry room was broken into.

At 12 p.m. four iPhones, valued at about $900 each, were purchased on someone's Verizon account without the account holder's authorization.

At 12:12 p.m. items were stolen from the Holiday Inn.

Saturday, Oct. 15

At 7:41 a.m. a caller reported a vehicle's windshield had been cracked and a brick was lying next to the vehicle on the 36000 block of County Road 21 in Waubun.

At 10:37 a.m. construction items were stolen from the 19000 block of Highway 59.

At 7:18 p.m. the Frazee Fire Department responded to a car that caught fire in a garage on the 35000 block of 154th Street. Wolf Lake Fire Department assisted and both were on the scene for about three and a half hours.

At 7:25 Carsonville Fire and Rescue responded to a grass fire near Pine Point. They were on the scene for about 30 minutes.

Sunday, Oct. 16

At 1:43 p.m. a caller reported a man dressed as a clown walking with a brown bag on the corner of Minnesota Avenue and Reynolds Street in Detroit Lakes.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

At 11:07 a.m. a caller reported a car on fire on the 1900 block of Clear Creek Boulevard in Detroit Lakes.

At 11:50 a.m. vandalism was reported at the Detroit Lakes High School.

At 1:52 p.m. a theft was reported at the Detroit Lakes High School.

At 3:08 p.m. a cell phone was reported stolen from Essentia.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

At 4:14 p.m. a caller reported someone had attempted to break into a laundry room on the 200 block of Eleventh Avenue in Detroit Lakes.

At 5:37 p.m. a sign was vandalised on the 200 block of Wisconsin Street.