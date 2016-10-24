Everyday Blue Collar; Monday Matters
God often chooses the underdog. Think of David in the Bible who is the youngest of his brothers, a shepherd boy and was made King. Hey this is Debbie Griffith with Everyday Matters. And then there's Gideon, who was threshing wheat at night and God tapped him and said; "Gideon you mighty warrior." He was used to conquer the fierce and large group of Midianites. Jesus chose everyday people for most of his apostles and hung out with "sinners" more than the upper class.
We most often look on the outside and judge a person's success based on what we see on earth. Our real success is not here. It's in eternity. Matthew 19:30 says, "But many who are first will be last, and many who are last will be first." One of the simplest instructions from God is one of the most challenging from Mark 10; "Sell everything you have and give to the poor, and you'll have treasure in heaven. Then come, follow Me"...everyday.