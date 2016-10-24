Everyday Blue Collar; Monday Matters

We most often look on the outside and judge a person's success based on what we see on earth. Our real success is not here. It's in eternity. Matthew 19:30 says, "But many who are first will be last, and many who are last will be first." One of the simplest instructions from God is one of the most challenging from Mark 10; "Sell everything you have and give to the poor, and you'll have treasure in heaven. Then come, follow Me"...everyday.