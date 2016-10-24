Authorities discover body in Clearwater county

The remains are believed to be that of Hayle Lynn Soyring, 28, of Waubun, Minnesota. Soyring was reported missing on Wednesday after family could not locate her. She was last seen on Sunday in Mahnomen.

Authorities found a burned-out car late Thursday. That car matched the description of the car Soyring was driving. Soyring's remains were discovered nearby on Friday morning.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Police do not believe there is any threat to the public and are working with the Grand Forks County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

The Clearwater County Sheriff's office was assisted by the Becker County Sheriff, The Mahnomen County Sheriff, the White Earth Police Department, the BCA and the Minnesota State Patrol.