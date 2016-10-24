Search
    Rock legend with Fargo roots Bobby Vee dies

    By John Lamb Today at 12:43 p.m.
    Bobby Vee, lower center, and the Crickets.1 / 3
    Fargo's own Bobby Vee rehearses with a group of 15 girls from St. Joseph's School Friday , December 3, 2004 prior to his holiday concert performance at the Fargo Theatre. Darren Gibbins / The Forum2 / 3
    Bobby Vee and the Shadows Circa 1959 From left Dick Dunkirk, Bobby Vee, Bob Korum, and Bill Velline.3 / 3

    FARGO—Bobby Vee, the Fargol boy who stepped into the spotlight the day after the music died, died early Monday, Oct. 24, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease, according to the St. Cloud Times.

    On Feb. 4, 1959, Bobby Vee and his band The Shadows headlined a show the Moorhead Armory after Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and The Big Bopper died in a plane crash en route to the show.

    Vee would go on to have hits like "Suzie Baby," "Devil Or Angel," "Rubber Ball," "Take Good Care of My Baby," "Run To Him" and "The Night Has a Thousand Eyes."

