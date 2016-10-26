'Boxcar house' generates freight train of reader response

Here is what has come in:

Bev Slabik, Fargo, writes, "I saw a show on PBS a while ago that stated that during the Depression, people were buying old rail cars and turning them into homes.

"I'd say yes, you've got something there, don't destroy it," Bev urged the Spechts, while also suggesting that the Clay County Historical Society might have information for them.

Paul Sando of the department of anthropology/earth science at Minnesota State University Moorhead, writes that he might have a "bit of insight on your unusual find.

"I am not certain if the structure is in fact an old railcar or a type of panel wagon box," Paul writes. "I suspect, given I know a fairly significant amount of railroad history, that it is not a railroad car.

"Round-roof boxcars were an affectation of the eastern railroads," he says. "Western railroads preferred the easier-to-build boxcars with a mild slope to the roof."

The Spechts also had noted markings on the sides that they thought could be railroad control numbers.

"Now, as for your markings, I have a different theory that I am more confident of," Paul writes. "These may be military unit markings. For example, in the photo the box with the 'X' indicates a cavalry company, and the 'R' above indicates Company R. The other box looks to be an infantry unit, but I am not certain.

"I may not have cleared anything up here, but I have given you another angle to pursue!" Paul concludes. "Good luck!"

And then Deb Lindemann writes, "My grandparents lived in a boxcar in Dickey, N.D., in the '60s. They were Art and Mary Waldie.

"It was a nice home," Deb writes.

