Everyday Just Not Right; Tuesday Matters

I'm on the same page as pastor and theologian Warren Wiersbe. "False teachers deny the inspiration of the Bible, the sinfulness of man, the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ on the cross, salvation by faith alone, and even the reality of eternal judgment. They deny the deity of Jesus Christ, for they know that if they do away with His deity, they can ignore the entire body of Christian truth. Christianity is Christ, and if He is not who He claims to be, there is no Christian faith." Christ is our Savior and only through faith in Him can we have eternal life...everyday.