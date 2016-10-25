Everyday Just Not Right; Tuesday Matters
Okay so you're talking to a person who says they know and love Jesus. Great. But the more you talk the more you realize that you're kinda saying the same thing but you're not. Hey this is Debbie Griffith with Everyday Matters. I love to talk about Jesus and how He is love but He is holy too. And now I realize that not everyone who agrees Jesus is love understands that He is holy.
I'm on the same page as pastor and theologian Warren Wiersbe. "False teachers deny the inspiration of the Bible, the sinfulness of man, the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ on the cross, salvation by faith alone, and even the reality of eternal judgment. They deny the deity of Jesus Christ, for they know that if they do away with His deity, they can ignore the entire body of Christian truth. Christianity is Christ, and if He is not who He claims to be, there is no Christian faith." Christ is our Savior and only through faith in Him can we have eternal life...everyday.