Everyday Fully Loved; Wednesday Matters

I'm thankful for God's Word because He is the Word! HE is our Redeemer! Hey this is Debbie Griffith with Everyday Matters. The Bible isn't about us. The Bible is about God and His redemption. Wickedness is indeed judged, but that's not the focus of the story. Redemption and restoration to the glory of God is! That's it. The Woman at the Well ran to tell others about a man who met her thirst (Is He the Messiah?)! She did not run back into town to tell others that she felt judged, but rather she ran to let others know, that despite her past, Jesus accepted her where she was at. He is that same God.