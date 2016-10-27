The beauty within; Tamarac photo contest winners capture art
Jane Eastes of Battle Lake took the top honors in Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge's 15th Annual Photography Contest. Winners were announced at the awards presentation held at the Washington Square Mall on October 16. Her photo, Nature's Drilling Rigs was chosen out of 108 entries. Its unique subject, stunning details and color captured the judges' attention. The People's Choice Award went to Full Moon Swans submitted by Patti Doeden. This award was determined by public voting during Tamarac's Fall Festival and National Wildlife Refuge Week at the mall.
Paula Quam, editor for the Detroit Lakes Newspapers, Drago Nemec of the Detroit Lakes Photo Group, and local renowned artist Hans Gilsdorf were the judges this year. The contest consists of five categories including Plant Life, Scenic, Nature's Abstracts, Recreation, and Wildlife.
Having a degree in zoology and a special interest in insects, Eastes says she "may see things a little differently than most." It was on a July day when she took the Blackbird Wildlife Drive and decided to walk the short Woodpecker Trail to the wildlife observation deck. On her way she encountered many snags, or dead standing trees. One in particular stood out. It had been heavily chiseled out by a pileated woodpecker. As she got closer, she notice two wasps drilling into the wood. According to her, these wasps belonging to the family Ichneumonidae, are parasitic. Females bore into the snags in search of insect larvae in which to deposit their eggs. The eggs hatch and the larvae provide food for the young wasps. She watched for quite a while; finding it "just fascinating." Eastes said it was the perfect opportunity for an amateur photographer like her to hone her skills. She took many images and found that capturing the depth of field was quite a challenge. Eastes' winning photo also took 1st place in the Wildlife category.
Eastes just recently began to visit the refuge. She says it is certainly "a treasure." The "untouched, sheer beauty of the place" keeps drawing her back. She hopes to make more trips to Tamarac in the future.
Eastes also placed 1st in the Scenic category for Still Waters and placed 2nd in the Plant Life category for First Blush. For the grand prize, she received an enlarged metal print of her winning photo. It will be on display at the visitor center for a year. That will then be replaced by next year's winner.
Winning photos may be viewed on the Friends of Tamarac website at www.tamaracfriends.org and the Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge's Facebook page.
The Tamarac NWR Photo Contest recognizes outstanding amateur photography that showcases the wildlife, plant life and natural beauty of the refuge. The contest provides the refuge an opportunity to increase its photo collection used to promote the refuge and its mission. Photos may be utilized in newspaper, brochures, exhibits, the refuge website, and Facebook page. The annual photo contest is sponsored by the Friends of Tamarac, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support the conservation and wise use of the natural and cultural resources of the refuge. This year's contest organizers were Jim Sinclair and Lee Kensinger.
2016 Winning Photos:
Grand Prize: Nature's Drilling Rigs by Jane Eastes
Refuge Manager's Choice: Solitude by Jann Kline
Friends of Tamarac Choice: Bowing to Glory by Greg Stetz
People's Choice: Full Moon Swans by Patti Doeden
Wildlife:
1st: Nature's Drilling Rigs by Jane Eastes
2nd: Heron Over Blackbird by Jeanette Hunkins
3rd: Snacktime by Richard Lambert
Plant Life:
1st: Lovely Lily by Robert Larson
2nd: First Blush by Jane Eastes
3rd: Sign of Spring by Barbara Haberman
Scenic:
1st: Still Waters by Jane Eastes
2nd: County 29 by Dale Rehder
3rd: Fall Road by Diane Turcotte
Nature's Abstracts:
1st: Nature's Ornaments by Bailey Yliniemi
2nd: Ice Formation by Jann Kline
3rd: Ice Captive by Kristie Yliniemi
Recreation:
1st: A Time to Rest by Bailey Yliniemi
2nd: Rattle N Roll by Kristie Yliniemi
3rd: Future of Tamarac by Barbara Haberman