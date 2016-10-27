The beauty within; Tamarac photo contest winners capture art

Paula Quam, editor for the Detroit Lakes Newspapers, Drago Nemec of the Detroit Lakes Photo Group, and local renowned artist Hans Gilsdorf were the judges this year. The contest consists of five categories including Plant Life, Scenic, Nature's Abstracts, Recreation, and Wildlife.

Having a degree in zoology and a special interest in insects, Eastes says she "may see things a little differently than most." It was on a July day when she took the Blackbird Wildlife Drive and decided to walk the short Woodpecker Trail to the wildlife observation deck. On her way she encountered many snags, or dead standing trees. One in particular stood out. It had been heavily chiseled out by a pileated woodpecker. As she got closer, she notice two wasps drilling into the wood. According to her, these wasps belonging to the family Ichneumonidae, are parasitic. Females bore into the snags in search of insect larvae in which to deposit their eggs. The eggs hatch and the larvae provide food for the young wasps. She watched for quite a while; finding it "just fascinating." Eastes said it was the perfect opportunity for an amateur photographer like her to hone her skills. She took many images and found that capturing the depth of field was quite a challenge. Eastes' winning photo also took 1st place in the Wildlife category.

Eastes just recently began to visit the refuge. She says it is certainly "a treasure." The "untouched, sheer beauty of the place" keeps drawing her back. She hopes to make more trips to Tamarac in the future.

Eastes also placed 1st in the Scenic category for Still Waters and placed 2nd in the Plant Life category for First Blush. For the grand prize, she received an enlarged metal print of her winning photo. It will be on display at the visitor center for a year. That will then be replaced by next year's winner.

Winning photos may be viewed on the Friends of Tamarac website at www.tamaracfriends.org and the Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge's Facebook page.

The Tamarac NWR Photo Contest recognizes outstanding amateur photography that showcases the wildlife, plant life and natural beauty of the refuge. The contest provides the refuge an opportunity to increase its photo collection used to promote the refuge and its mission. Photos may be utilized in newspaper, brochures, exhibits, the refuge website, and Facebook page. The annual photo contest is sponsored by the Friends of Tamarac, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support the conservation and wise use of the natural and cultural resources of the refuge. This year's contest organizers were Jim Sinclair and Lee Kensinger.

2016 Winning Photos:

Grand Prize: Nature's Drilling Rigs by Jane Eastes

Refuge Manager's Choice: Solitude by Jann Kline

Friends of Tamarac Choice: Bowing to Glory by Greg Stetz

People's Choice: Full Moon Swans by Patti Doeden

Wildlife:

1st: Nature's Drilling Rigs by Jane Eastes

2nd: Heron Over Blackbird by Jeanette Hunkins

3rd: Snacktime by Richard Lambert

Plant Life:

1st: Lovely Lily by Robert Larson

2nd: First Blush by Jane Eastes

3rd: Sign of Spring by Barbara Haberman

Scenic:

1st: Still Waters by Jane Eastes

2nd: County 29 by Dale Rehder

3rd: Fall Road by Diane Turcotte

Nature's Abstracts:

1st: Nature's Ornaments by Bailey Yliniemi

2nd: Ice Formation by Jann Kline

3rd: Ice Captive by Kristie Yliniemi

Recreation:

1st: A Time to Rest by Bailey Yliniemi

2nd: Rattle N Roll by Kristie Yliniemi

3rd: Future of Tamarac by Barbara Haberman