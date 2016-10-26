One hurt in rollover crash on Highway 10 near Buffalo State Park
A Valley City, N.D., woman was injured in a rollover accident Tuesday evening near Buffalo River State Park.
Katherine M. Middlestead, 33, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. She was taken to Sanford hospital in Fargo. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in her 1998 Ford Expedition, Benjerman R. Klimpel, 31, of Valley City, suffered no apparent injuries. He was wearing a seat belt. The Expedition was totaled.
According to the State Patrol, they were eastbound on Highway 10 when the Expedition went into the north ditch and hit a mailbox, a stop sign, and an intersection sign. It then rolled and came to rest on its roof. There was also a pit bull dog in the car that was not injured.
The crash was reported about 8 p.m. on wet pavement at Highway 10 and 170th St. N. in Clay County, between Hawley and Glyndon.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.