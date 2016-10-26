A passenger in her 1998 Ford Expedition, Benjerman R. Klimpel, 31, of Valley City, suffered no apparent injuries. He was wearing a seat belt. The Expedition was totaled.

According to the State Patrol, they were eastbound on Highway 10 when the Expedition went into the north ditch and hit a mailbox, a stop sign, and an intersection sign. It then rolled and came to rest on its roof. There was also a pit bull dog in the car that was not injured.

The crash was reported about 8 p.m. on wet pavement at Highway 10 and 170th St. N. in Clay County, between Hawley and Glyndon.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.