Everyday Recovering; Thursday Matters
As a recovering self-addict I try and focus on what God needs to change in me rather than asking Him to change everyone else and my circumstances that bother me. Hey this is Debbie Griffith with Everyday Matters. You see the self involved person is always seeking a way to avoid pain whereas the God involved person embraces pain and they actually go to the Word of God to guide them through life. Instead of becoming bitter they become better.
1 Peter 5:10 really offers us hope and encouragement because it tells us that after we've suffered a little while, the God of all grace Who imparts all blessings and favor, Who has called us to His eternal glory will complete and make us what we ought to be. He'll ground us securely, and strengthen, and settle us. That's a great promise. And I want it! So ever so slowly I'm able to praise Him in the pain for I know that's His will for me. There are blessings and favor from Him in our trials...everyday.