Everyday Recovering; Thursday Matters

1 Peter 5:10 really offers us hope and encouragement because it tells us that after we've suffered a little while, the God of all grace Who imparts all blessings and favor, Who has called us to His eternal glory will complete and make us what we ought to be. He'll ground us securely, and strengthen, and settle us. That's a great promise. And I want it! So ever so slowly I'm able to praise Him in the pain for I know that's His will for me. There are blessings and favor from Him in our trials...everyday.