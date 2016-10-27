A contingent of law enforcement and National Guard officials met with camp representatives on State Highway 1806, with tension in the air as thick as the fog blanketing the surrounding hills.

Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney of Fargo, who is helping Morton County coordinate the law enforcement response, made one last plea for protesters to remove their roadblock on 1806 and abandon the roughly 200-person "frontline" camp, where teepees and tents continued to pop up on land owned by the pipeline's developer, Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners.

"We're here telling you this is private property and you have to leave," Laney told camp coordinator Mekasi Camp-Horinek. "We don't want a confrontation. Please stand your people down and go back to the main camp."

Mekasi pointed at the road — "our no surrender line," he said — and then back at the frontline camp standing in the way of the four-state, $3.8 billion oil pipeline — their "no retreat" line.

"That's your final word?" Laney asked.

"That's my final word," Camp-Horinek said, walking away.

"Good day, gentleman," Laney said, turning toward the staging area about five miles away near Fort Rice, where a mass of law enforcement and military forces has gathered.

Anticipating a quick raid that never came, more than 100 protesters quickly responded to the roadblock, forming a human barricade and chanting and singing songs.

Among them was David Red Bear Jr., 30, who lives on the South Dakota side of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation and has spent the past two months at the main 1,000-plus Oceti Sakowin Camp two miles south of the frontline camp.

Red Bear said he was willing to get arrested if necessary.

"If we don't stop them here, they're going to cut us off closer to the pipeline. We can't let that happen," he said. "We're not trying to force anybody's hand. We're just trying to stand up for what we believe in."

At a press conference later, Laney said law enforcement, which includes officers from at least six states, "have the resources and the manpower to go down and end this right now" but don't want a confrontation.

"We could go down there at any time, and we are trying not to," Laney said.

Hay bales, logs and barbed wire remained strewn along the sides of Highway 1806, with protesters ready to place the items on the road to block it. Vehicles were being allowed in and out, but protesters were controlling traffic and want to keep law enforcement out.

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said authorities will continue to do everything they can to resolve the situation peacefully, but he said discussions with camp leaders Wednesday reached an "impasse."

Kirchmeier emphasized that "the last thing we want to do is do it forcefully."

"If we have the chance for open dialog, that's what we want to continue," he said.

Pipeline opponents say they've reclaimed land under the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1851, noting the Sioux never ceded that territory.

But Kirchmeier said Morton County authorities have to enforce existing laws and treaty issues would need to be resolved by the federal government. He added that currently the protesters are infringing on other residents' rights by blocking the highway.

Law enforcement put a second roadblock on Highway 1806 between their staging area and the protesters' roadblock, not allowing any northbound traffic through.

Jackson blasts 'environmental racism'

Meanwhile, civil rights activist and Rainbow PUSH Coalition founder, Rev. Jesse Jackson, joined the effort to stop the pipeline project south of Mandan.

"We must call upon the full weight of our government to honor the treaties and stop the abuse of eminent domain, to protect the land," Jackson said as protesters repeated the words after him. "We'll hold out for one day longer, one day longer, one day longer!"

As he left the area mid-afternoon, Jackson described what he saw as "Wounded Knee minus the violence."

"You see on the one hand so much hope in people, and yet so much disappointment at the lack of response by our government," he told Forum News Service, noting concerns the 1,172-mile pipeline will leak as it crosses the Missouri River less than a mile north of the Standing Rock reservation and contaminate drinking water for millions downstream.

The decision to change the pipeline route from north of Bismarck to its current route is "the ripest case of environmental racism I've seen in a long time," Jackson said in a statement.

"Bismarck residents don't want their water threatened, so why is it OK for North Dakota to react with guns and tanks when Native Americans ask for the same right?" he said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is withholding the easement for the Missouri River crossing pending further review, and Jackson said he plans to ask U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to order the project stopped. The pipeline is largely completed and will move 470,000 barrels of Bakken crude per day to a hub in Illinois.

Tara Houska of Honor the Earth, an environmental rights group, said she hoped Wednesday's visit by Jackson and actor Mark Ruffalo would raise awareness among North Dakota officials that people worldwide are watching the situation.

"Law enforcement's put more pressure on us," she said, referring to the 269 arrests made so far, including 127 last weekend that protesters complained involved overly aggressive tactics, "and so the response is to show them there's a lot of people willing to stand against this project that's right here. Hopefully they'll start behaving better."

No-fly zone ordered

Jackson's arrival at the camps came just hours after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a "no-fly" order above the contested land.

The FAA issued the flight restriction Tuesday, Oct. 25. It prohibits pilots of manned and unmanned aircraft from operating in a 7-mile radius, including the camps set up by protesters, until Nov. 4.

State, local and federal officials requested the restriction for law enforcement activities, said an FAA spokeswoman. Only response aircraft in support of law enforcement, under direction of the North Dakota Tactical Operation Center, are authorized in the area.

The restrictions come after a drone came within 30 to 50 feet of a helicopter on Sunday, which state officials said endangered the lives of the pilot and a law enforcement officer on board.

After the fog lifted Wednesday afternoon, two helicopters and an airplane circled the camps.