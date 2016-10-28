Everyday "I Should"; Friday Matters

When we start thinking "I should" is when we get stuck in being religious. Some religious circles want you to believe that God can only be reached through rule keeping and good behavior. This "religious spirit" was alive when Jesus walked the earth but He died so we could have a close personal relationship with Him and not a religion. Today that same religious spirit still trips people up if they don't know the truth. Remember the Law was given to show people their need for a Savior. Our personal relationship with Christ enables us to walk in freedom and to be loved as we are, not where we or others think we "should" be...everyday.