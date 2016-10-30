Bullying is defined by stopbullying.gov as unwanted, aggressive behavior among school-aged children that involves a real or perceived power imbalance.

Schools in Becker County conducted many activities and lessons this past month to help teach students different ways to recognize and stop bullying.

One program being used in schools around the area is PBIS, which stands for Positive Behavioral Intervention Strategies.

Each district focuses on a couple of words, but the PBIS program focuses on the same idea in every school throughout Becker County--positive behaviors in students.

Frazee Elementary School

'Respect, responsible, and safe' are the three words the Frazee Hornets go by in their school.

"All schools bring awareness to bullying, but this program (second step) makes it more concrete," says Karrie Schultz, counselor at Frazee Elementary school.

The second step program is another program that is used in Frazee Elementary school to help students become aware and recognize the bullying environment, but as students get older the PBIS program is used more often.

"The PBIS program is really growing, it's a big investment both financially and timewise," says Shannon Bakkala, social worker at Frazee. "The kids really buy into the positive," she continues.

Some activities Frazee elementary has to celebrate good behavior is to give 'hornet pride tickets' out to students who go above and beyond what's expected of them. The students can get more than one ticket.

The ticket with the student's name on it are then hung on a poster in the hallway for all their peers to see; it's also placed in a jar for a drawing.

Once the poster gets full of hornet pride tickets, the whole school does a fun celebration that could either be watching a movie and eating popcorn or playing bingo.

"It's kind of a big deal to the students, they really get into it," says Bakkala.

Frazee Elementary school also gives out what are called spirit coins that say "caught being good" on them. The classroom that has the most coins is named 'classroom of the month', where the class gets a reward for having the most spirit coins.

"All these activities motivates good behavior," says Bakkala.

Every month the school focuses on a specific area they want to have good behavior in, and this month is in the bathroom and hallways.

Frazee school also meets quarterly to talk about what's expected in the school.

"Although both programs (second step and PBIS) have helped with bullying in the classroom, there are things that still need to be worked on throughout the school" says Schultz.

Waubun-Ogema White Earth Schools

The Waubun-Ogema White Earth schools PBIS words are Bomber PRIDE, which is an acronym that stands for; positive choices, respect, in control with both the students body and their words, do your best, and encourage others.

"It works well to break each acronym down for the need of the child," says Laurie Johnson, Ogema principal of the early childhood through 4th grade students.

All over the Waubun-Ogema White Earth schools posters are hung up to help with bullying in their schools.

The same language is used in the schools, encouraging positive behaviors in the students.

"We want to be proactive vs. reactive," says Kari Swoboda, school counselor at the White Earth schools. "We want to point out the good things vs the negative things," she continues.

Not only does the Ogema elementary school use the PBIS program, but they also use the second step program and the why-try program.

The why-try program teaches respect and makes the students choose positive choices, letting them be in charge of what they do.

The Elementary school rewards good behavior by doing a fun activity which awards celebrations. They recently just earned their first school-wide celebration, which is pajama day.

An activity at the elementary school is the staff gives out "caught being good" coins. The student is awarded a coin if he or she follows Bomber PRIDE. Then the student takes the coin to the office where they will get a piece of candy, and then the secretaries at the office puts the coin into a bucket. Once the school reaches 500 coins, they get a school-wide celebration for following Bomber PRIDE.

Each classroom also has "pride pennies", where the teacher decides on a class party if the room gets enough pennies.

"Caught-being good" slips are also given out throughout the school only if a student is seen going above and beyond what is expected of them. Then the slips go in a box and five slips with the students names are drawn every week to win a prize.

"We have seen an increase in reaction because the students are learning it," says Eric Martinez, 5-12 principal. "The PBIS program will lead to a much better everything throughout the schools," he continues.

The White Earth schools just participated in Unity Day, where the students and teachers signed pledges to stand up against bullying.

They also wore matching Bomber blue shirts this year instead of their usual orange Pacer shirts, which came in really handy because there was a football game that night.

"It's a really fun day," says Martinez. "It's a huge mentality of a team on that day," he continues.

The motto for the Waubun-Ogema schools are 'one team, one goal' and the "PBIS program makes it where we have to stand together," adds Martinez.

Roosevelt Elementary School

'Be kind, be safe, and be ready' are the three words that the students of Roosevelt Elementary go by in their school.

The teachers at Roosevelt don't teach the students what not to do, but they try to push what students are expected to do.

"It's more about the theory of being proactive and what is expected of the kids," says Paula Jones-Johnson, social worker at Roosevelt Elementary school.

Instead of telling the students what to do, teachers ask them to 'show me' what to do. For example, if a student is walking out of line and talking loudly the teacher will say to the class "show me line ready," and that means to have their eyes on their teacher, hands on their sides, and to talk quieter.

"We aren't trying to fix it for them, we are trying to make them regulate it themselves," says Jones-Johnson.

Research has shown that focusing on bad things will make the students continue to act in a negatively way.

"So we want to focus on positives and be encouraging to strengthen those positives," Jones-Johnson says.

Bullying is constantly happening, but Roosevelt Elementary tries to teach kindness and compassion, or anti-bullying.

The school does have a reporting system for students who are getting bullied by others, and it's a very strict system that is followed by the school.

An activity that lets students 'Ride the Wave of good behavior' at Roosevelt Elementary is blue and gold slips. Blue slips are given to students who do good stuff on the matrix, which shows seven different places in the school for the students to be kind, safe, and ready. Gold slips are given to classes who are showing good behavior and listening to their elders.

Tickets are given out by the faculty of the school, and each student or class can receive more than one ticket.

When 20 golden tickets are recieved, a classroom celebration is thrown, and once the wave tube is filled with blue slips, which makes it look like a wave, the students get a school-wide celebration.

"It's a celebration for all the kindness that the students have shown," says Jones-Johnson.

Roosevelt Elementary school wants the public to see that they are kind, safe, and ready not only in the school but also in the community as well.

"It's life skills that they need to have the rest of their lives," says Jones-Johnson. "I want them to carry that in the community."

Rossman Elementary School

Roosevelt and Rossman Elementary schools operate in the same way with using the PBIS program.

The six pillars of character were embedded in Rossman Elementary, so the school decided to keep that for the words that they go by while using PBIS. 'Respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, citizenship, and trustworthy' is what students at Rossman remember while walking throughout their school.

Teachers at Rossman approach behavior with the use of academics. They teach and re-teach behaviors to students and educate them about bullying.

Karrie Gloege, school counselor at Rossman Elementary, as well as the principal, Jason Kuehn, are very active in their school.

They go around to each class and address bullying with a proactive approach and they talk on different ways to stop the conflict.

Although they try to take a proactive approach and be preventive, teachers at Rossman do investigate and deal with bullying in a very strict manner. But Rossman Elementary does celebrate and dole out rewards for students who show a positive behavior.

Lake Park-Audubon Elementary School

Raiders are 'ready, responsible, and respectful'--the three words that the Lake Park-Audubon Elementary school goes by.

PBIS is a an active program of a team in the school that includes: teachers, staff, parents, and student representatives.

LP-A focuses its attention from bad to good and positive actions. They deal with bad situations away from good things, so other students don't feed off that bad situation.

"We really want kids to see the rewards and energy focusing on positives," says Lisa McLeod, school social worker for LP-A.

Not only does Lake Park-Audubon Elementary use the PBIS program, but they also still use the second step program for bullying prevention, just like Frazee Elementary does.

"It's been a really positive thing and we just kept that going," says McLeod.

One thing the Raiders really focus on is having good attendance. McLeod believes that going to school consistently helps with good behavior in students.

This week the students were wearing red ribbons to celebrate being drug and bullying-free. But throughout the school, bullying is a continued subject that is taught by teachers.

Just like the Frazee Hornets, Lake Park-Audubon Elementary gives out coins whenever students are 'caught being good'.

Once a tube is full of coins, the classroom that filled the tube gets to have a fun celebration. The teacher thinks of what way to celebrate and pays out of their own pocket for that celebration, while the students are then motivated to get more coins to keep getting parties.

"We want to encourage good citizenship here," says McLeod.

Green slips are also given out, which means that a student has been caught doing something exceptionally good.

Once receiving a green slip the student gets to go to the principal's office where he places a sticker on the slip. Then the student shakes the principal's hand, he tells them "good job," and then the student gets to take home the slip to show his or her family.

"We want to focus on positive behaviors and good rewards," says McLeod.

Raider students go to the principal's office for good things, not bad.

For the last two years, LPA has received an award that shows bullying in their school has been decreasing. They received the Achieving Excellence Award from the PeaceMaker Minnesota Foundation during a Twins game this past September.

"We are reducing bullying in our schools and what we are doing is working," says McLeod. "It makes me feel really proud of our kids because they earned the award by listening and learning from the teachers."