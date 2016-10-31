Open house for potential improvements along east Highway 10 and Randolph Road in Detroit Lakes set for Nov. 9
The Minnesota Department of Transportation, the city of Detroit Lakes and Becker County invite the public to review the preferred option for improvements along Highway 10 and Randolph Road on the east side of Detroit Lakes.
Key elements under discussion include:
Access and signal changes at the Highway 10/Kris Street/Randolph Road intersections.
A signal at Highway 10 and County Road 54 (the Hidden Hills Road).
An informational open house will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the MnDOT District 4 headquarters, 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes. It is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. with a presentation at 5:30 p.m.
Direct questions or comments to Tom Lundberg, MnDOT project manager, at 218-846-3634 or Thomas.Lundberg@state.mn.us; Jon Pratt, Detroit Lakes City Engineer, at 218-844-2582 or jpratt@ci.detroit-lakes.mn.us; or Jim Olson, Becker County Engineer, at 218-847-4463 orjdolson@co.becker.state.mn.us.
To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota), 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). You also may send an email to ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us. Please request at least one week in advance, if possible.