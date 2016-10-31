Key elements under discussion include:

Access and signal changes at the Highway 10/Kris Street/Randolph Road intersections.

A signal at Highway 10 and County Road 54 (the Hidden Hills Road).

An informational open house will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the MnDOT District 4 headquarters, 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes. It is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. with a presentation at 5:30 p.m.

Direct questions or comments to Tom Lundberg, MnDOT project manager, at 218-846-3634 or Thomas.Lundberg@state.mn.us; Jon Pratt, Detroit Lakes City Engineer, at 218-844-2582 or jpratt@ci.detroit-lakes.mn.us; or Jim Olson, Becker County Engineer, at 218-847-4463 orjdolson@co.becker.state.mn.us.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota), 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). You also may send an email to ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us. Please request at least one week in advance, if possible.