'Homing' in on filling the need

"This would be the third and final phase," said Community Development Director Larry Remmen.

As the development's name suggests, it is located near Long Bridge, just off Shorewood Drive.

The contractors have begun readying the land for 15 potential single homes on the roughly five or six acre plot of land.

"Some of them may be twin homes," Remmen said.

They aren't sure yet; it depends on the need.

The plan is to begin building houses in 2017 at a rate of three per year, so people can slowly move into the area.

"They could accelerate that quicker if they have that demand," Remmen added, saying the current plan is to have all of the Long Bridge Heights houses built by 2021.

However, the demand for housing may in fact call for the houses to be built quicker.

"A housing study in 2013 shows a very strong need for housing of all types in the area (workforce housing, apartments, etc.)," Remmen said. "So that's why the city was willing to use tax-increment funding to encourage this type of funding."

With tax-increment financing, the extra taxes the community pays due to the new housing will return right back into the community, paying for sewer, water and street projects. So it benefits the community in more ways than one: garnering money for other projects as well as encouraging people to move to the area and fill jobs.

But mostly, it's just necessary.

"We're very excited that we're seeing this type of housing development because it's so desperately needed in the community," Remmen said.

The city is also working on other development plans and has other tax-increment financing requests in the works to bring more affordable housing to the area.