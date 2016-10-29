New growth for our Democratic Republic: Be there November 8

"The gem cannot be polished without friction, nor made perfectly without trials," ancient Chinese proverb.

As we watched or read about the Presidential debates one can ask, what debates? We had hoped for deeper substantive arguments by each side based on the facts and reasonable opinion. We also expected to hear more from Bernie Sanders "Democratic Socialism" and "market driven Global Capitalism." We lament also the lack of coverage for and by the Libertarian party. Their candidate, Johnson is only the other candidate registered in all 50 states. If he can get 5% they will have Major party status and be at the 2020 debates. His showing to date has been welcome but weak.

Nonetheless, an audience estimated at a high of 80 million at home and 10 million abroad shuddered at the mutual emotional outbursts and personal insult. Granted Donald Trump set that tone but Hillary Clinton was also forced on the defensive-offense. This has been shameful and a setback for setting a positive example for our nation and the world wide hopes of both emerging and established democracies. What can we learn to better understand this trial we are experiencing?

Though there will be books detailing his personal insults and threats of lawsuits to a wide range of opponents, perhaps the most shocking was before a live global audience. He ridiculed Mrs. Barbara Bush, the wife of President Bush '41, and mother of a President Bush '43 and also of her son Jeb Bush, then a nominee. This was also a negative to women and was at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. And other women Hillary is also to be admired and honored for thriving.

Trump boasted that he out debated and won over 17 others to become the best candidate. This set the tone of using personal insults. His more civil "victims" seemed to passive to "stand up to" this bully. It is still not clear how Trump was able to seat himself and supporters without a thorough vetting. He was a "walkin" candidate "with only questionable Republican party 'credentials'". This thrilled his expanding base of "white lives matter" culture who were out of jobs in the newly "deindustrialized" northern cities and having no voice, they gave Trump their angry energy. This has become a new protest movement as "white power." They were offended by "politically correct" Democrats favoring minority groups and immigrants and especially if they were Muslims. He could do no wrong. This opened the door for huge cheering crowds. "I will win a great victory against all odds." "America will be #1 again in the world." "Let's vote out crooked Hillary."

It was also hurtful to viewers that candidate Clinton referred to Trump's supporters as "deplorables and irredeemable."

Trump has made good use of this offense-defense to his needed advantage. A last minute comment is that when asked about his willingness to support Clinton if she wins he says, "I will wait and see if it has been rigged against me. I will keep you in suspense." "Clinton has paid women to claim I abused them.This is all lies."The media has been paid to slander me, hey will not publish the Wikileaks Data about classified emails." "This is a Watergate Nixon style coverup."

Regardless of our political party or independent favorite, we can cringe that "without me as President we are now facing a deep decline." "You need to vote for me to stop our becoming a third world nation." Substantial rebuttal to this by an array of both parties and well regarded nation and state civic leaders and scholars point out that his use of fear and threats of lawsuits is not the moral character we want and desire in our President. Nor do the vast majority of the 200 nations who look to the US President as a world leader model (a recent poll showed that 71% approve the work of President Obama.) Clinton is their choice and the British Parliament has refused last year to grant him even a VISA visitor stamp. Trump also claims the voting in November will be a fraud.

The clear fact is that the United State has the best voting legislation and honesty in the world. We have been at it for 240 years. Fraud is always less than 1 percent, and Trump threatens to have "his people" at any and all precincts to see if there is something "fishy."

Though Trump is learning how to focus more on data and political analysis and political problem solving, the presidency is not the place for an internship or to gain the political skills of diplomacy. His best options would be write a new book on what he has learned about this country from rejection and defeat and get some top-notch, professional counseling on handling anger. In time, he could run for Congress or the Senate from New York. His 70 is not too old to change his worst behaviors and go with his best. By encouraging "The Donald to grow," we can all learn more about helping others and ourselves become "the best we can be" for our brief opportunities on this awesome planet earth.

At this time of trial let us resolve anew to be advocates for a more inclusive, better educated and peaceful nation and world society of, for and by the people. Regardless of who wins, the media will be there to inform and challenge.

"It is not best to swap horses while crossing the river."--Abraham Lincoln, 1865

"Take all this book on reason that you can, and the balance in faith, as you will live and die a better you."--Abraham Lincoln, 1864