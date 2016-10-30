Bringing Kylen home; Naytahwaush baby overcoming the odds

On Feb. 23, Keezer gave birth to a beautiful little boy, Kylen Keezer, but eight months later, he still hasn't had the chance to come home from the Children's Hospital in the Twin Cities. But now, his mom and a team of medical professionals are hoping people back home will help them change that.

A healing heart

Kylen was born with a VACTERL Association, "a nonrandom association of birth defects," according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders. The name VACTERL is an acronym which represents some of the more common defects affected children have: V, vertebral abnormalities; A, anal atresia; C, cardiac defects; TE, tracheoesophageal abnormalities; R, renal (kidney) and radial abnormalities; and L, limb abnormalities. Each child with a VACTERL Association is different and may have some, all or more of the types of defects.

"He's got a heart defect is his main problem," Keezer said, adding that the little guy has already endured two heart surgeries, and he needs another.

He has undergone a number of other surgeries as well. The doctors are striking each defect off the list, correcting them with procedure after procedure. The hope is that one day he will be able to lead a normal life, which is possible in many cases.

"He probably will be like normal one day--without a trach," Keezer said. "He has a club foot, so it's going to take a few surgeries to help with that."

However, cognitively, Kylen is sharp as a tack.

"Cognitively, he's probably nine months ahead," said Darla Thompson, director of Recovery Health's pediatrics department. "To overcome any of these medical abnormalities is crazy."

With VACTERL Association, there's really no specific test for prenatal diagnosis. Sometimes families don't know anything is wrong until the child is born--that was the case for Keezer, too.

"I had no idea that he was so sick," she said. "It was a complete shock."

And the shock has been tough on Keezer, coming in waves over the last eight months, while she travels back and forth between Minneapolis, where her son is, and Naytahwaush, where her home and other child, Kellyn, 2, is.

"I have another child, and I feel like I have to split the time between the two," Keezer said, adding that Kellyn has met her little brother, but she hasn't been able to spend a lot of time with him--about a total of 10 hours over the past eight months.

"It's super hard to have one kid so far away," Keezer added.

Keezer has been living at the Ronald McDonald House while she is in Minneapolis visiting her son. She said she goes back and forth between the two every week, spending five to 10 days in the city and coming back to Naytahwaush for a few days before turning around and heading back to Minneapolis.

"It's been extremely hard--everything my son has gone through--I'm mainly by myself down there," Keezer said, ready to be done with the back-and-forth.

Kylen is stable right now, although he is still on a ventilator and has a trach tube, and Keezer is ready to bring him home--but not without help.

"That's where Recovery Health comes in - to train nurses for the in-home environment," said Thompson.

Thompson says the best thing for Kylen now is to be at home, making progress. She's seen it before in other cases.

"This is a huge hardship for mom. Families, they just get back to their normality (at home), and his (Kylen's) progress would just skyrocket at home," Thompson said. "Children thrive at home."

Not only would it be easier on Kylen and Keezer, coming home would be much more cost efficient.

Keezer says in the first three months Kylen's medical bill totaled $300,000, and it just keeps going up every day he's in the hospital. At home, the cost of caring for Kylen would be a fraction of that cost.

But Kylen can't come home until he has nurses to care for him there.

"We're looking for a team of anywhere from six to 10 nurses," Thompson said, adding that it could be an array of part-time nurses or even nurses who can only take one or two shifts. "This is literally a community cry for nurses to understand...it gives (them) the opportunity to be a chapter in (Kylen's) life."

Thompson says licensed practical nurses (LPN) and registered nurses (RN) both qualify to be in-home nurses, and taking care of little Kylen would be fairly easy because he's got "a magnetic personality."

"(This job is) super laid back and totally fulfilling, so if (a nurse) is sick of the chaos of the hospital setting or nursing home, this is, like, the real deal," she said, adding, "his smile will just melt your heart."

"People are drawn to him," Keezer added. "They can't help it; they just want to feed him all the time. The nurses that are down there (in Minneapolis) they go into his room just to see him."

Keezer said her son is "the happiest baby," he just like to play and take naps.

"It's not very hard to take care of him," she said, adding that the biggest cares he needs are his trach tube care and administering his medicine.

Thompson said that Keezer also helps out with Kylen's trach care and medicine, so that will make the job that much easier as well.

The Recovery Health program is really about transitioning a child from the hospital to the home, and making the healthcare aspect a little easier, so parents don't have to do it all, every day, seven days a week.

And it can be an opportunity for "small-town nurses, who may have a passion for pediatrics" but not the opportunities, Thompson added.

Anyone who is interested in becoming an in-home nurse or who may know of someone interested is urged to call 1-877-597-0808.

"Just call and ask questions. We're willing to do anything to get mom and baby home," Thompson said.