'Left-wing media', big opinions and misunderstandings

The media has certainly taken its blows from the public this year, with the very popular and easy "left wing media bias" accusations. It has become a buzzword and an easy scapegoat for politicians and their supporters when they are challenged on something, and although we can certainly handle it on this end, let's hope that more people begin to realize that "the media" cannot be painted with a broad brush.

It is a researchable fact that Forum Communications, the owner of this newspaper, has a history of leaning Republican in its endorsements, and yet it seems that every time there is a story published that challenges anybody or anything that leans right, those same, old accusations of "left wing media" are thrown out there again, despite the facts.

This newspaper, and its parent company, have a very strong record of challenging parties and issues on both sides of the political aisle, but there appears to be so much anger out there this go-around that many are exploding and raging at people and organizations without actually knowing all the facts.

Recently, letters to the editor intended for this newspaper have circulated on social media, and there seems to be a bit of a misunderstanding among some readers. Often times it appears, based on the very angry comments towards the newspaper, that some do not understand the difference between an opinion letter that somebody has submitted to us for publication on our Opinion Page and an actual article that we write. We publish almost all of the letters to the editor that we receive, regardless of who they are from, unless they incite violence, are one of many on the same subject from the same person or are simply whacked out. (One recently claimed police officers were actually aliens, and they wanted us to help them warn the public. So, you get it.)

Other than that, we respect people's rights to use their own voice in our newspaper in an opinionated way. However, when these letters get posted on social media, sometimes people don't even read past the headline or first few lines, so it is then easy to see how accusations of biases can start flying.

But we will not silence our readers and their opinions - we will not always vet them for 100 percent accuracy or fairness, either. If we did that, we'd be arguing with letter-writers all day long. This is the people's platform that will remain untouched by us and without ads, and we believe it's important to keep it that way. It's a place where a 17-year-old fast food worker and the governor of the state can both voice their opinions on a level playing field. Please realize, though, that the opinions in these letters - unless they say "Tribune Editorial" - are not our newspaper's opinions, they are the readers'. Agree with them, don't agree with them, but let's try to keep it classy, Becker County. At the end of election season, we're all still sitting here together.