Crime & Accidents

At 1:56 p.m. a caller reported an attempted burglary on the 33000 block of Highway 34 in Detroit Lakes, where a door handle was busted and a window had been pried open.

Monday, Oct. 24

At 11:41 a.m. guns and tools were reported stolen from the 13000 block of 297th Avenue in Frazee.

At 12:29 p.m. a telephone boce and fence were vandalized on the 32000 block of 370th Street.

At 1:38 p.m. a caller reported a group of students who were smoking and yelling at customers who were exiting McDonald's.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

At 8:08 a.m. a mailbox was reported damaged on the 54000 block of Highway 42 near Wolf Lake. The caller had found a block of wood lying about 10 feet from the damaged mailbox, which they believed was used to damage the mailbox. They then collected for evidence.

At 8:33 a.m. a caller reported their neighbor's free-range chickens and rabbits were loose and invading their yard.

At 9:53 a.m. a motor vehicle, which was parked at the fairgrounds, was broken into and items were reported stolen.

At 4:18 p.m. the Ogema Fire department responded to a pick up that caught fire on Highway 59.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

At 6:36 a.m. a caller reported their vehicle's tires had been slashed and their phone number had been posted to Craigslist.

At 9:32 a.m. a theft was reported at the middle school.

At 1:46 p.m. an iPhone was reported stolen from Walmart.

Thursday, Oct. 27

At 11:28 a.m. a residence door was kicked in on the 21000 block of County Highway 6.

At 11:50 a.m. a plasma cutter was reported stolen from the 19000 block of Highway 29 in Detroit Lakes.

At 12:13 p.m. a "Vote for Ben Grimsley" sign was vandalized. The sign had been cut up and spray painted.

At 4:13 p.m. several items were reported stolen from the Richwood Store.

At 6:34 p.m. a caller reported her son had damaged a lawn and scared her after driving through the yard in an older, black SUV.

Friday, Oct. 28

At 12:31 a.m. a caller reported a neighbor living in the apartment above was walking around heavily, and people were stomping. Apparently, the upstairs neighbor's feline could even be heard pawing around. The caller stated the noise had been occurring on and off since 10 p.m.