Everyday Remembering No More; Monday Matters

When you read Hebrews 11, you see a list of the great men of faith; Abraham, Moses, David, etc. yet none of their sins are listed even though they were sinners. This is because God chooses not to recall the sins that He's already erased. Now travel to Ephesians 4:32 where Jesus tells us to forgive as the Father has forgiven us. I know...right? That means when we choose to forgive someone we also must choose not to bring up that offense again; to them, others or to ourselves... ever! Probably the hardest thing is to not allow our minds to rehearse the hurt. ONLY through His Holy Spirit strength is this possible...everyday.