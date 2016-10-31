Everyday Remembering No More; Monday Matters
Think how amazing it is that God chooses not to remember our sins. He chooses never to bring them up again. Hey this is Debbie Griffith with Everyday Matters. In Isaiah 43:25 God tells us; "I am the One who wipes out your transgressions for My own sake; and I will not remember your sins."
When you read Hebrews 11, you see a list of the great men of faith; Abraham, Moses, David, etc. yet none of their sins are listed even though they were sinners. This is because God chooses not to recall the sins that He's already erased. Now travel to Ephesians 4:32 where Jesus tells us to forgive as the Father has forgiven us. I know...right? That means when we choose to forgive someone we also must choose not to bring up that offense again; to them, others or to ourselves... ever! Probably the hardest thing is to not allow our minds to rehearse the hurt. ONLY through His Holy Spirit strength is this possible...everyday.