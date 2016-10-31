Pipeline protester Halloween costumes stir controversy

The websites Indian Country Today Media Network and The Daily Haze wrote about the photos, which garnered a raft of negative comments. "Disgusted beyond words," wrote one commenter. "Ignorance at it's finest! So sad!!" wrote another. One photo shows a man and woman, reportedly from Mandan, holding signs that say "#NODAPL" and "#Waterislife. Both are slogans of protesters who have camped just north of the Stand Rock Sioux Reservation for months hoping to block the pipeline from crossing under the Missouri River. The woman in the photo is wearing a headband with orange and blue feathers. The man has a red bandana covering his nose and mouth, a furry cap on his head and what appears to be a wine bottle in his hand. The photo caption says, "Halloween is the best!! #nodapl #waterislife." Another photo shows two women, reportedly from West Fargo, wearing headbands and feathers while holding creatively-spelled signs that say, "ReZpect Our WATER! ReZpect Our LAND!" and "I GODDA JOB. I'm a WATER PERTECTER." Many protesters, who fear the pipeline could harm the reservation's drinking water supply, describe themselves as water protectors. The two women are also wearing "#NODAPL" T-shirts and holding what appear to be beer cans. The photo's caption says, "Let's start a riot!" Cody Hall, a Lakota rights activist involved in the protest, said the costumes were meant to anger protesters, many of them American Indians, by mocking them at a time when they're locked in a struggle over the pipeline. "It's pretty disgraceful that North Dakota residents would take on a moniker like that to use it as a Halloween get up," Hall said. "They want to make light of, in a funny way, a people's plight."