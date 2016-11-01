Everyday Golden Rule; Tuesday Matters
How many kids, when asked, would know what the golden rule is? Do you? Hey this is Debbie Griffith with Everyday Matters. Two of my four sons knew the answer: "Treat others the way you want to be treated." We may know it but do we live it? There are broken marriages, churches, friends fighting, there's brokenness. Taking this golden truth to heart is another matter.
Jesus loves us....really loves us...as we are. And He says; "I give you a new commandment; it is My commandment; it is all I command you; Love one another as I have loved you." Only compassion and forgiveness count. Love is the key to everything. I think most times we treat others how we think they deserve to be treated but think if Jesus did that with us and gave us what we deserved? I know right? We'd be toast. Not only do my kids need to be reminded of this. I do too. Living and loving are one...everyday.