Help is closer than you think
Are you an older adult looking for information on caregiver support, financial assistance transportation, legal services, meals or health insurance counseling? Are you a family member that has questions about how to help your mom, dad or grandparent stay in their home? Are you a neighbor that wants to help someone access the services that will keep a friend near you? If you are, then call the Senior LinkAge Line at 1-800-333-2433. The Senior LinkAge Line will connect you to the information you need. The Senior LinkAge Line service is provided by six Area Agencies on Aging that cover all 87 counties of Minnesota and helps connect you to local services. The Senior LinkAge Line is a free statewide telephone information and assistance service which makes it easy for older adults and their families to locate community services and is a service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging and the Minnesota Area Agencies on Aging.
With an emphasis on ease of access to services, Area Agencies are working to make communities better places to grow old. As the number of elderly increase and their needs change, the Area Agencies also ensure that the community remains responsive to their needs.
Recognizing the growing trends of the older Minnesota population and the complexity of needs, a more formalized, easily accessible, information system was developed and implemented. The system is called the Senior LinkAge Line®. In existence since 1995, Senior LinkAge Line continues to enrich the lives of older Minnesotans and family members by linking them to the services they need in their community. With a single call, you can find particular services near you or get help evaluating your situation to determine what kind of service might be helpful. Don't know what to ask? Don't know what's available? We can help. Sometimes it's hard to sort through a situation. By calling the Senior LinkAge Line you can talk to a specialist who can help you assess your situation and introduce you to the resources available in your own community. You examine the options. You make the choices. Need help so a senior can stay at home? Use the Senior LinkAge Line to access local services through our long term care options counseling. We can assist in getting access to the services you need to remain independent in your own home. We can help you find home care provider services, meals-on-wheels, health insurance counseling, transportation, free or low-cost legal services, help paying for your prescription drugs, and more. Don't wait to call. The Senior LinkAge Line is answered from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
The Senior LinkAge Line is reminding Medicare beneficiaries that the annual Medicare open enrollment period began on Saturday, Oct. 15, and ends Wednesday, Dec. 7. Any new coverage selected takes effect Jan. 1.