Help is closer than you think

With an emphasis on ease of access to services, Area Agencies are working to make communities better places to grow old. As the number of elderly increase and their needs change, the Area Agencies also ensure that the community remains responsive to their needs.

Recognizing the growing trends of the older Minnesota population and the complexity of needs, a more formalized, easily accessible, information system was developed and implemented. The system is called the Senior LinkAge Line®. In existence since 1995, Senior LinkAge Line continues to enrich the lives of older Minnesotans and family members by linking them to the services they need in their community. With a single call, you can find particular services near you or get help evaluating your situation to determine what kind of service might be helpful. Don't know what to ask? Don't know what's available? We can help. Sometimes it's hard to sort through a situation. By calling the Senior LinkAge Line you can talk to a specialist who can help you assess your situation and introduce you to the resources available in your own community. You examine the options. You make the choices. Need help so a senior can stay at home? Use the Senior LinkAge Line to access local services through our long term care options counseling. We can assist in getting access to the services you need to remain independent in your own home. We can help you find home care provider services, meals-on-wheels, health insurance counseling, transportation, free or low-cost legal services, help paying for your prescription drugs, and more. Don't wait to call. The Senior LinkAge Line is answered from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

The Senior LinkAge Line is reminding Medicare beneficiaries that the annual Medicare open enrollment period began on Saturday, Oct. 15, and ends Wednesday, Dec. 7. Any new coverage selected takes effect Jan. 1.