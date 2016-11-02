Everyday Hope; Wednesday Matters

When I jump to the last book in the Bible, Revelation, there's Chapter 21 telling us we can look forward to a new heaven and earth where God will be with us personally. Seriously, that's something to really hold on to, to put our hope in. Salvation through Christ offers to redeem us both spiritually and physically. Quadriplegic, speaker and writer, Joni Erickson Tada says, "Salvation through Jesus Christ is the only faith where I'm offered a new spinal cord." We have the hope to someday be completely healed of all physical and emotional illnesses. So despite Joni's confinement of being in a wheelchair since the age of 18 she looks forward to what lies ahead and has a ministry which brings this hope to others...everyday.