Lacey Rose Rousu-Hanks, 23, was sentenced to 12 months, one day in prison, which was stayed for five years. She was instead sentenced to 46 days in jail, with all 46 days credited for time served.

According to the report filed with Becker County District Court, the incident happened on Feb. 14 around 8:09 p.m. Detroit Lakes Police were called to Walmart on a report of a female shoplifter who was becoming belligerent. The report states that the suspected shoplifter, identified as Rousu-Hanks, became combative when officers were placing her under arrest. Under the chair where she was detained, officers found two small ziploc baggies on the floor, one that contained meth. Officers then searched her items and found two women's wallets containing large amounts of cash, a $20 bill folded up several times into a small rectangle and numerous folding knives. The $20 bill reportedly had meth residue on it. The report also states that when Rousu-Hanks was brought to the jail and was searched, jail staff found a small baggie of meth and one with one small pill, which was a controlled substance. They also found a metal "one-hitter" marijuana pipe. Rousu-Hanks had current charges pending for 5th degree controlled substance for an offense occurring Dec. 31, 2015. For that, she was convicted of selling 1.65 grams of meth - a 3rd degree drug sale and sentenced to 21 months in prison, stayed for 20 years. She was instead sentenced to 55 days in jail, with all 55 days credited for time served. Rousu-Hanks is also participating in the intensive drug court program.