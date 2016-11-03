As the situation between the main protest camp and the pipeline construction area unfolded, people sifted through piles of personal belongings that were dumped on the ground Wednesday along the highway.

The property, including tents, sleeping bags, food, ceremonial items and people's passports, was left behind last week when hundreds of officers removed protesters from their encampment on property owned by the pipeline company that tribal members say is their treaty land.

"I don't even have the words to explain how degrading this is," said Alva Cottonwood Gabe, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, who was helping find her friend's property.

Law enforcement told people last week as they cleared the camp they would be allowed to come back individually or in small groups to retrieve personal property. But the Backwater Bridge between the main camp and the frontline camp has remained closed since last week due to fires that were set on the bridge.

Officers worked with tribal elders to respectfully remove tipis and some ceremonial items, said Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier. The construction company working for Dakota Access removed the rest of the property, he said.

"My request was that anything that was left for personal property be orderly loaded into those containers," and delivered to an area designated by tribal leaders, Kirchmeier said in an interview Tuesday.

Trucks with roll-off containers dumped the property on the ground Wednesday at the intersection of highways 1806 and 24 near a Bureau of Indian Affairs checkpoint.

Stuart American Horse, also a Standing Rock member, said it appears that some items were intentionally damaged, with open cans of paint and open food containers that destroyed much of the property.

"Where's the respect level? These are our people's personal belongings," said American Horse as he loaded salvageable items into a U-Haul truck that someone brought to transport items to camp.

Cottonwood Gabe said she saw air mattresses that were cut with razor blades. Some ceremonial items were also included in the heap, which she said is the equivalent of putting a church altar in a Dumpster.

"This here breaks my heart," she said.

Earlier Wednesday, law enforcement lined the banks of Cantapeta Creek in a standoff with protesters, who attempted to cross with a wooden pedestrian bridge that officers pulled apart with a boat.

The self-described water protectors stood in the water in front of the line of officers.

Erick Fierro of Mexico, who said he was there to pray, said he and the others got pepper sprayed if they attempted to move forward.

A medic volunteer who only wanted to be identified as Joe said he treated one person who was struck with a bean bag round to the back of the leg and he heard other shots as well.

Morton County said tear gas also was used to control the situation. Law enforcement said one man threw bottles at officers and a second man refused to show his hands and charged the police line.

Lisa Brunner, a member of Minnesota's White Earth Ojibwe Nation, said people were there to pray and called the use of pepper spray "malicious."

"We were unarmed. We're in the water," Brunner said.

Morton County spokeswoman Donnell Preskey said protesters were trying to gain access to private property known as the Cannonball Ranch, which was recently purchased by the pipeline company.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gave the county orders to remove the makeshift bridge and arrest for criminal trespass any protesters who crossed the creek onto the Corps land on the north side, Preskey said.

Armed law enforcement also used boats to respond during the standoff and an airplane and a helicopter circled over the area.

The standoff took place a ways east of the Backwater Bridge on Highway 1806 that crosses the same creek. A North Dakota Department of Transportation team, escorted by law enforcement, conducted an initial inspection of the bridge Tuesday and found that additional testing is needed to determine the full extent of damage to the bridge, DOT spokeswoman Jamie Olson said.

"This is not a typical case for us because the bridge was damaged in a way that we do not normally see and in an area where active protests are taking place. This is a high priority for the department, however it will take time to determine the extent of damage to the bridge," she said via email, adding the bridge remains closed for safety.