On Wednesday, Nov. 2, North Dakota State University unveiled the nearly $50 million Scheels Center, a centerpiece of the Sanford Health Athletic Complex. What started as a $5 million lead gift for the new home of Bison basketball home eventually reached $8 million in the last few years, the CEO of Scheels All Sports disclosed in a recent interview.

"Dad was really the one that talked about philanthropy and the need to do well in the communities," said Scheel, referring to his late father Fred Scheel. "He always said when we do well in business, we can do good in communities."

Rarely a business day goes by where Scheel's business doesn't get approached about a donation of some type. The Scheel name also graces the south Fargo hockey arena where the Fargo Force play, for instance.

In the case of the renovation of the Bison Sports Arena, Steve Scheel was approached by former NDSU athletic administrators Erv Inniger and Gene Taylor. The budget for the project at that point was around $31 million.

Inniger and Taylor told Scheel the hope was to raise 60 percent of the funding from two or three businesses. Inniger and Taylor also told Scheel they had a firm commitment from Sanford Health, which donated $10 million to the complex that includes the arena plus training facilities and athletic department offices.

"We looked at it and No. 1, it's probably not going to be built because we looked around Fargo-Moorhead and who else besides Sanford and Scheels is going to commit at a major level for this to get done?" Scheel said.

Scheel told Taylor and Inniger he would talk to the Scheels board of directors and get back to them in two days.

"I remember Gene looked at me and said, 'You mean two days?'" Scheel said. "I said yeah, we make decisions in a hurry here in Fargo. Our board is mostly right here in Fargo."

The board approved the $5 million gift spread out over five years. The announcement was made in December of 2010.

Predictably, costs have gone up since. A couple years later, Taylor went back to Scheel saying cost overruns had hiked the price, Scheel said. So he went back to his board and just like the first time, the answer for another $1 million came in a matter of a few days.

Before Taylor left to become the deputy director of athletics at the University of Iowa in 2014, he met with Scheel to reveal the architectural plans. Scheel said he liked what he saw and then asked about the seats.

Taylor, Scheel said, told him the budget would only allow for a basic chair.

"I said, 'Time out, we're not going to build an arena opening in 2016 and have cheap seats without cup holders,'" Scheel said.

A few months later, Matt Larsen arrived as the new NDSU athletic director.

"The first thing Matt does is say, 'Steve, Gene told me we can't build this arena opening in 2016 with cheap seats and no cup holders, let's talk,'" Scheel said.

The two talked, with the result being padded chairs with a Bison logo and cup holders. Moreover, Scheel kicked in another $1 million to his pledge.

He wasn't done, either. Two months ago, Scheel pledged another $1 million to finish the project.

"We're in with both feet," he said. "I said if you can raise 'this' amount, we'll pledge another million just to help them be financially solvent, and we feel real good about it. I think that school deserves our support, and if we're not going to do it, who's going to do it?"

The grand opening for the 5,700-seat arena was Wednesday, with a ceremony during the day and an evening men's exhibition game against Concordia College.

The 100 percent privately financed project had a final tally of 450 individual and corporate donors. When the original structure was built in the early 1970s, the private donation total was $315,000.

"I was here in 1970, I was a freshman," said Paul Richard, executive vice president for Sanford Health. "Forty-six years later, I'm amazed at the transformation that has occurred."