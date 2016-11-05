Crime & Accidents

At 6:53 p.m. kids were reportedly stealing political signs near M&H.

At 10:10 p.m. a caller reported a car's windows had been smashed out on the 15000 block of Highway 10 in Lake Park.

Saturday, Oct. 29

At 3:52 a.m. numerous items were reported stolen from two vehicles parked on the 1100 block of Woodrow Avenue in Detroit Lakes.

At 12:20 p.m. a vehicle was reportedly broken into on the 500 block of Oak Street, and a coach purse was taken.

At 12:39 p.m. a political sign was stolen and pumpkins were smashed at a residence on County Road 136.

At 5:12 p.m. a vehicle's windows were broken on the 1200 block of Richard Avenue.

Sunday, Oct. 30

At 9:57 a.m. a Grimsley political sign was stolen from the 1000 block of Lake Avenue.

At 12:17 p.m. a bag of clothes containing two sweatshirts, a red jacket, two pairs of boots and food were stolen from a vehicle parked in the Walmart parking lot.

At 10:59 p.m. a caller reported a home and camper had been burglarized on the 600 block of South Lake Street in Frazee.

At 1:48 p.m. a caller reported their vehicle had been rummaged through on the 1200 block of Jackson Avenue. Nothing was reported missing.

Monday, Oct. 31

At 12:10 p.m. a caller reported a break in and stolen keys on the 200 block of Eleventh Avenue.

At 1:51 p.m. a gate lock was cut and mule deer antlers were taken from a Detroit Lakes cabin.

At 3:25 p.m. six tires were taken off a motor home in County Road 129.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

At 12:11 a.m. a political sign was stolen from the 300 block of Birch Avenue in Frazee.

At 10:36 a.m. a caller reported that a 2007 Chevy Tahoe was parked on the 1200 block of Eighth Street Southeast Saturday evening with a half tank of gas and later it was empty. The caller believed someone had stolen gas by siphoning it from the Tahoe.

At 8:27 p.m. a caller reported a theft on the 300 block of Lake Avenue in Detroit Lakes.

At 9:29 p.m. a driveway post was taken out and placed on the ground on the 33000 block of North Cotton Lake Road.

Thursday, Nov. 3

At 12:24 p.m. a caller reported a 1998 Audi A6 was stolen from the 30000 block of 170th Street.

At 4:41 p.m. a truck caught fire on the 21000 block of Skarie Road.

Friday, Nov. 4

At 1:31 a.m. a caller reported someone had used window paint to write #NODAPL on nearly every vehicle on the 700 block of Randolph Road.