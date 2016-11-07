Rediscovering the Old Red River Road

The unveiling ceremony will get underway at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, at the site of the new sign, which is located on an unimproved trail about 3/10 of a mile from the Sucker Creek public parking lot off Highway 10.

Greater Sucker Creek Preserve founder and committee chair Sally Hausken says that she recalls first discovering the path of the old road while she and her parents were out exploring the woods behind her aunt's home in Detroit Lakes, which is where Hausken herself now lives.

"We'd go through a bog and along the trout fishermen's trail—with poison ivy along either side! (the poisonous plants have since been removed)—and down to the creek," she said, "where I looked across and saw the tracks going down diagonally along the slope of the south bank."

Though it was initially believed by her family to be an old horse-and-buggy path, Hausken eventually learned that it was part of the Old Red River Road, which was the county's first official road.

The sign unveiling is being co-hosted by the City of Detroit Lakes and the Becker County Historical Society Museum.

According to Hausken, she approached the museum's executive director, Becky Mitchell, about the possibility of co-hosting the event as a means of boosting the Historical Society's fundraising campaign for a new museum building.

Mitchell agreed because, as she put it, "part of our (the Historical Society's) mission is to raise awareness of historic events, happenings and locations within the county."

The unveiling of a new historic marker in the county is well within the parameters of that mission, she added.

History of the Old Red River Road

According to former Becker County Engineer Ed Chilton, who served the county from 1929-1955, the origins of the road were unknown, but bear and other fur-bearing animals were heavily trapped on northwestern Minnesota in the period from 1820-1830, so it was most likely started by trappers.

Chilton's description of the Old Red River Road, which was printed in a special Centennial edition of the Becker County Record in May 1971, is the one being used for the sign, Hausken said.

It begins, "Anyone who will walk along the banks of Sucker Creek in Section 13 of Lake View Township, downstream from where the Creek leaves the tamarack swamps and enters hard land, will see where, at one time, a road ran at a steep diagonal down the south bank to cross the Creek and climb the opposite bank...

"This was a portion of the Old Red River Road, which was the first road in Becker County."

According to Chilton's description, the road ran parallel to Sucker Creek to its mouth on Big Detroit Lake, then followed the lakeshore until making a wide detour to avoid the marshes north of town, diverging into two forks. One fork went west and passed along the south shore of Floyd Lake, then crossed the Buffalo River in Callaway Township before crossing the county line in White Earth Township; the other fork, built later, went east toward Osage and Pine Point.

How to get there

The site of the new historic sign is about a 20-30 minute hike, and can be reached from two different locations.

After parking in the Preserve parking lot off Highway 10, take the handicapped accessible path to the amphitheater, then head down the Janet Boe Memorial (unimproved) Path down to the bottom of the hill before taking a sharp right and continuing along the creek past the marsh walk to the sign.

For a slightly shorter walk, go past the preserve parking lot a short distance and turn right onto Brookridge, then follow it down to the large rocks where there will be a smaller parking area. Walk the unimproved path and cross the marsh walk, then take an immediate left and keep walking all the way to the southwest corner of the preserve.